Key Things to Watch for in Colts' Battle vs. Broncos
The Indianapolis Colts are set to play host to the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon in a Week 2 showdown between two 1-0 teams.
The Colts are coming off their first season-opening win in over a decade, and hopes are high to start 2-0 for the first time since 2009. The Broncos won a messy game last week against the Tennessee Titans, showing off defensive strength against rookie quarterback Cam Ward.
This weekend's matchup will likely be a defensive showdown, especially considering the quality on both sides of the football. The Colts feature a defensive line led by veteran DeForest Buckner, while the Broncos have the reigning Defensive Player of the Year in cornerback Pat Surtain II.
That being said, here's what to look out for on Sunday afternoon.
The Broncos Send Pressure Early vs. Daniel Jones
The Broncos got to Ward six times last week, and each time it was someone new. That sort of pressure can rattle the quarterback, making it hard for him to find his rhythm early in the game.
Watch for Vance Joseph's group to set the tone early against the Colts' offensive line. Although Indy allowed just one sack last week, the Broncos' defensive line is a completely different monster. Led by edge rusher Nik Bonitto, the Broncos will want to get to Daniel Jones early so that he feels uncomfortable in the pocket.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Colts Keep the Ball on the Ground
When these two teams faced off last season, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor recorded 107 rushing yards in a loss. The entire game plan was thrown off after Taylor dropped the football before crossing the goal line, leading to a 31-13 loss for the Colts.
That being said, the Colts were in the right position to win the game, and Taylor's dominance on the ground played a major part in making that happen. The Colts' offensive line needs to win the battle up front and give Taylor a chance to avenge himself after last year's disaster.
If the Colts can run the ball successfully, say four yards per carry, then the passing game will follow suit.
The Colts Play Aggressive on Fourth Down
With home-field advantage, you almost have to go for it in fourth-and-short situations when the field positioning is right. Colts head coach Shane Steichen knows that, and the team made the best of those situations in Week 1 by converting all three fourth-down plays.
Keeping Broncos quarterback Bo Nix off the field as much as possible is a simple strategy to win, and converting on fourth down would play an enormous role in doing just that. Also, field goals won't cut it. If the Colts have to choose between a long field goal and a fourth-and-short situation, they need to go for the first down.
Colts vs. Broncos will kick off at 4:05 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.