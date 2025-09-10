Colts' First Injury Report Looks Rough for Top Talent
The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for a Week 2 home showdown against the Denver Broncos after thoroughly defeating the Miami Dolphins 33-8 to kick off the season.
The Colts' victory came with a few misfortunes as cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Jaylon Jones both suffered injuries. Neither player participated in Wednesday's practice, and both were among six players listed on the injury report.
Colts' Injury Report
- RB Tyler Goodson (Elbow) - LP
- CB Jaylon Jones (Hamstring) - DNP
- DE Laiatu Latu (Hamstring) - LP
- WR Alec Pierce (Knee) - FULL
- WR Michael Pittman Jr. (Glute) - FULL
- CB Charvarius Ward Sr. (Concussion) - DNP
Goodson was the lone name on the Colts' injury report last week, and he was held out of Sunday's win. He is aiming to return this weekend, but his status depends on how his elbow withstands contact in practice.
Jones, a 2023 seventh-round pick and full-time starter in 2024, went down on a punt with a re-aggravated hamstring issue. Steichen has reportedly refused to rule out IR, per James Boyd.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Latu had a standout performance against Miami, recording his first career interception. He finished the week as the joint-highest graded defensive end, per Pro Football Focus. The Colts will hope to have him healthy once game time rolls around.
Pierce and Pittman both made elite catches against the Dolphins, but considering they were full participants, there should be nothing to worry about regarding their status vs. Denver.
Ward was forced to enter concussion protocol on Monday after showing symptoms of a brain injury. Since every player's concussion is different, there's no timetable for his return.
As for the Broncos, tight end Evan Engram suffered a calf injury in the team's Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans, but his status is unclear. The team has not yet posted an official injury report.