Despite recent offensive struggles, the Indianapolis Colts still have incredible firepower to unfold against opposing defenses.

Running back Jonathan Taylor commands a lot of the attention, but it doesn't stop with the MVP-caliber weapon.

QB Daniel Jones has a bevy of pass-catchers to keep defenses guessing, and the talent level is displayed in an interesting post on X from Fox 59's Mike Chappell.

Teams with 3 players with at least 600 receiving yards: Colts.

*Pierce 689.

*Warren 684

*Pittman 620



Teams with 5 players with at least 30 receptions: Colts.

*Pittman 60

*Warren 58

*Downs 40

*Taylor 35

*Pierce 33 — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) December 3, 2025

The Colts are the only team in the NFL heading into Week 14 with three players with 600-plus receiving yards, and with five players with 30-plus receptions.

For this piece, I'll focus mostly on the receiving yards metric.

Out of the five prominent offensive weapons, Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and Tyler Warren stand out the most from Chappel's post.

With this talented trio top of mind, it's time to briefly detail each's impact for Indianapolis so far through the 2025 season.

Michael Pittman Jr. | The Model of Consistency

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) is introduced before a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Pittman doesn't have the sexiest skills as a wide receiver. The former USC Trojan isn't incredibly fast, explosive, or the most physically imposing. However, he's consistent, reliable, and efficient.

Pittman leads the Colts in catches (60), first down receptions (37), and receiving TDs (seven). Pittman struggled against the Houston Texans in Week 13 (one catch, 13 yards), but is poised to bounce back.

Given the rest of Indy's pass-catching weapons, it opens up more opportunity for Pittman to go to work, handing Jones a great go-to option when the team needs a critical play made.

Tyler Warren | Yards After Catch Machine

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) makes a catch for a touchdown during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Warren has played like anything but a rookie through his 12 games in the NFL. So far, Warren has snagged 58 passes for an impressive 684 receiving yards (leads Colts) and five touchdowns (four receiving).

Warren can do it all at tight end for Indy; run good routes, catch in traffic, make plays when it matters most, block, and operate from different positions.

Warren's 417 yards after catch may be his most impressive feat, accounting for 61 percent of his total receiving yards. Don't be shocked if the rookie makes the Pro Bowl after such a fantastic start to his young NFL career.

Alec Pierce | The Explosive Factor (Who's Evolving)

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) makes a catch against Houston Texans safety Calen Bullock (2) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

There was a time not long ago where Pierce was seen as underwhelming. After his second year with the Colts, Indy felt competition was needed, prompting the drafting of now New York Jets wide receiver, Adonai Mitchell.

However, Pierce outpaced Mitchell in 2024, and has continued his ascension in 2025. Everyone knows the former Cincinnati Bearcat as the NFL's premier explosive threat, but Pierce is rounding out his route tree and becoming more for the Colts.

Pierce has secured 33 catches for 689 receiving yards and two touchdowns. His 20.9 yards per catch is the best in the NFL and 29 of his receptions have been for first downs.

Pierce is in a contract year, and Indy must consider doing whatever it takes to keep him in the Circle City for years to come. He only has room to grow, and he looks his best in 2025.

