Insider Hears 'Murmurs' of Colts Making Front Office Changes
Heading into the final week of the 2024 NFL regular season, the Indianapolis Colts will be a key player to watch with the potential to make some eye-catching moves at season's end, considering the franchise is set to miss their fourth-straight playoff appearance for the first time since 1991.
Among those moves that could go down in the coming weeks could be a change within the front office, mentioned by NFL insider Albert Breer of SI.
According to Breer, the Colts have been among teams to find themselves in some chatter for a potential front-office shift following the season, effectively putting GM Chris Ballard's job security up in the air after eight seasons with the franchise
"On the GM side, there have been at least murmurs of front-office shuffling in Indianapolis and Miami. And there’s still a week of games left, with the chance that their results could shift things just a little."- Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated
During Ballard's tenure with the Colts, which started in 2017, the team has collected a 61-69-1 record, making the playoffs in only two of those years. Now, as patience begins to wear thin with players, ownership, and fans, the pressure is building for a split to occur.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
There's been an array of draft mistakes, quarterback controversies, and coaching decisions from Ballard leading to the position where the Colts are now. Of course, things didn't quite go Ballard's way when inheriting GM duties, as Andrew Luck was in prime position to be the franchise guy for the foreseeable future before his sudden retirement. Yet, past that, it's hard to overlook the many blunders that have led to just two winning seasons in Indianapolis since his arrival.
Nothing's set in stone, and there's a world where Ballard, Shane Steichen, and the rest of the Colts staff stay in place after such a turbulent season. However, it seems unlikely this squad stands completely pat going into next year, especially after the results of their recent embarrassing 33-45 loss to the New York Giants.
The Colts will have one more game in a last-ditch effort to shift the tide before the regular season is over, come next Sunday when the 4-12 Jacksonville Jaguars travel to Lucas Oil Stadium.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.