Colts Showing Interest in 'Underrated,' Versatile Lineman
We recently discussed that the Indianapolis Colts are showing obvious interest in trench players throughout this pre-draft process, and yet another name has emerged as someone which the Colts are studying.
In an interview with Justin Melo of The Draft Network, TCU offensive lineman Bless Harris mentioned that he has met with the Colts twice already this offseason.
Harris has 24 starts under his belt at left and right tackle between tenures at Lamar, Florida State, and TCU. While his experience says tackle, and his skills do as well, his frame also makes for an intriguing guard prospect, measuring in at the Tropical Bowl at 6'4", 323, with 33-1/2-inch arms and an 81-1/4-inch wingspan.
"Before the pre-draft process really began, I knew some scouts saw me playing guard," Harris told Melo. "After the Tropical Bowl, everything I’ve been hearing screams offensive tackle."
The Colts need depth at offensive tackle behind starters Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith. Matt Goncalves, who was the team's swing tackle last year as a rookie, may be slated to move inside to right guard to replace Will Fries. Blake Freeland was the swing tackle in 2023 but has struggled in his two seasons. The Colts also have Luke Tenuta and Jack Wilson to compete for spots.
The Colts lost Kelly and Fries in free agency, and while they have guys to replace them in Bortolini and Goncalves, they now need to fill the depth that Bortolini and Goncalves leave behind. Adding competition for starting roles wouldn't hurt, either.
Swing tackle should also be a priority, as that was Goncalves' duty last year before he presumably takes over at right guard this year, and Freeland really has not taken advantage of his opportunities.
Whether the Colts view Harris as a tackle or guard, his services would be useful, regardless.
