Colts Showing Clear Pre-Draft Intrigue in Trench Players
We are deep into the pre-draft process, and we're finding out a lot about the type of players that the Indianapolis Colts are looking into.
So far, the Colts are doing quite a bit of work in the trenches, both offensive and defensive linemen. Many of the offensive linemen are towering, athletic, experienced tackles. The defensive linemen have largely been determined run defenders.
That's far from the only things the Colts are coveting this offseason, however. Take a look at many of the players the Colts have met with/shown interest in since the Combine.
DE Tyler Batty, BYU: Batty is "drawing interest" from the Colts, according to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda. The Colts need depth on the edges, and the 6'6", 271-pound Batty uses his blend of size, power, and athleticism to create a tenacious edge-setting game.
OL Bryce Cabeldue, Kansas: The Colts have a 30-visit scheduled with Cabeldue, per Pauline. Cabeldue is a four-year starter who is athletic but plays more like a short-range mauler. He's likely to kick inside from tackle in the NFL.
OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, Oregon State: Christian-Lichtenhan has "garnered interest" from the Colts, per Justin Melo of The Draft Network. The East-West Shrine Game standout started over 30 games in college at tackle between Colorado and Oregon State. Christian-Lichtenhan (6'8", 328) graded very well in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus, with an overall grade of 83.9, a grade of 77.5 in run blocking, and an 86.4 in pass protection.
LB Seth Coleman, Illinois: Coleman will be attending the Colts' local pro day, per Pauline. The NFL is tipping its hand right now that they either view Coleman (6'5", 240) as a Swiss Army Knife, or they don't yet have a positional home for him. He participated in linebacker, defensive line, and defensive back drills at Illinois' pro day.
DT Alfred Collins, Texas: The Colts are expected to host Collins for an official 30 visit, per Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network. Collins is gifted with incredible size (6'6", 332) and length (34-5/8" arms), which he uses to smother the opponent's rushing attack.
OL Ajani Cornelius, Oregon: Cornelius met with the Colts before Oregon's pro day, per Pauline. Cornelius is a four-year starter at right tackle between Rhode Island and Oregon. He's projected to move inside to guard in the NFL but needs a lot of refining wherever he plays.
DE Xavier Carlton, California: Carlton is "drawing interest" from the Colts, per Pauline. Carlton is a height-weight-length-speed player who's considered a bit of a Day 3 project.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
OL Dalton Cooper, Oklahoma State: The Colts have a 30-visit scheduled with Cooper, per Aaron Wilson of KPRC2. Cooper has started a whopping 49 games between both tackle spots. He stood out on a rough Oklahoma State line, giving up zero sacks in 2024.
OT Caleb Etienne, BYU: The Colts met with Etienne before the Big 12 pro day, per Melo. Etienne has great size (6'8", 320) and plenty of experience, starting 30 games between left and right tackle and right guard. While he's played guard, he has the type of size and length the Colts covet in bottom-of-roster developmental tackles.
QB Quinn Ewers, Texas: Ewers has an official 30 visit scheduled with the Colts in early April, per Albert Breer of SI.com. Ewers also had a formal meeting with the Colts at the Combine, so they're definitely doing their work on him. He has a lot to work on in terms of decision-making and timing, but the NFL holds him in high regard.
DE B.J. Green II, Colorado: Green met with the Colts after Colorado's pro day, per Pauline. Green is a tenacious defender but is sort of a one-speed edge player who you can just tell to run to the backfield when the ball is snapped.
RB Jarquez Hunter, Auburn: Hunter recently completed a virtual meeting with the Colts, per Melo. Hunter has four years of production and is a violent, one-cut runner who welcomes contact. He's not a natural pass-catcher but has traits to be a promising pass protector.
RB Jordan James, Oregon: James met with the Colts before Oregon's pro day, per Pauline. James is another compact, angry runner but is a better pass protector than receiver.
CB B.J. Mayes, Texas A&M: The Colts have an official 30 visit scheduled with Mayes, per Wilson. Mayes looks the part of an Anarumo cornerback, standing at 6'1", 185, plus he can take the ball away, finishing fourth in the SEC last year with four interceptions.
DE Elijah Ponder, Cal Poly: The Colts have a 30-visit scheduled with Ponder, per Pauline. Ponder is a super intriguing small-school prospect with freaky athleticism, experience, and production. He may translate to the NFL quicker than many other promising small-school edge defender.
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.