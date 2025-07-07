Colts Have Interesting Odds to Take Division Crown
The Indianapolis Colts are heading into the 2025 season with the playoffs and the AFC South title at the top of mind. This level of success is a floor requirement for the Colts, or else Shane Steichen could be looking for a new gig after this season.
The playoffs have been an issue for the Colts since 2020, with a drought beginning to form for the Circle City team. However, the AFC South has been unkind to Indy, as the squad hasn't taken the hardware since 2014.
CBS Sports and R.J. White highlight the betting odds for Indy to win the AFC South from prominent sources like Bet MGM, Caesar's Sportsbook, Draft Kings, and FanDuel. While the odds vary, they range from +300 to +380, indicating the betting experts aren't necessarily putting Indy out of the AFC South conversation.
While the Houston Texans have taken the divisional crown the last two seasons, they looked beatable in 2024, and quarterback C.J. Stroud took a slight step back from his 2023 Rookie of the Year tilt. On the flipside, the Texans were able to secure a solid 5-1 division record, while Indy was two victories behind at a forgettable 3-3 to finish 8-9 overall.
Indianapolis has the type of roster that should compete for the AFC South, especially given how open the division will be in 2025. The Tennessee Titans are still putting things in line and have a rookie QB in Cam Ward, the Jacksonville Jaguars aren't a guarantee with Trevor Lawrence and new leadership in Liam Coen, and the Texans showed flaws in their on-field performances last year.
However, despite that, Indy has a good chance to take over and win more than three divisional games, but it will depend on what happens with the quarterback situation. Anthony Richardson has looked incredibly underwhelming, and this was none truer than last year when he fell off a cliff as a starter.
As for the competition, former New York Giants offensive leader Daniel Jones is also fighting for respect as a starter in the pros. Jones hasn't necessarily been as rough as Richardson, but he hasn't produced winning football when running a scheme.
Jones has an opportunity with the Colts to reinvent his career, and he's surrounded by a QB-centric coach like Steichen, a solid set of offensive weapons, and a promising (albeit somewhat young and unproven) offensive line.
Expect the Colts to be in the running for the divisional title if the quarterback situation can be figured out between Richardson and Jones. There's a good chance the Colts finish 2025 with another disappointing record if Indianapolis can't secure competent quarterback play and select the right leader for the job.
With training camp fast approaching, this duel to start under center will begin to take shape in an offseason with pressure to win for the franchise.
