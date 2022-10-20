Skip to main content

Colts Involved in Puzzling Trade Proposal

The Colts were mentioned as a suitable trade destination for a player out west, but how much sense would the move actually make?
With the NFL's trade deadline fast approaching on Nov. 1, rumors about players moving around the league are soon to hit a fever pitch.

All is relatively quiet on the Indianapolis Colts' front — save for speculation about a recently demoted quarterback — so naturally, it was only a matter of time until the team's name was tossed into the mix.

CBS Sports recently compiled a list of possible destinations for Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, who is on the trade block in his third season with the defending Super Bowl champions. Akers' time in the league has been marred by injury and inconsistency.

"As of right now, I think the best option for all parties I think would be to explore if there's a good situation for him (Akers) with another team," Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters this week.

Along with several other teams, CBS Sports listed the Colts as a possible fit for Akers through trade:

Somehow, some way, they can keep the playoffs in mind after improving to 3-2-1. They could also badly use backfield depth with Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines both banged up, though Akers would almost certainly be limited to a handful of touches if/when Taylor is at full strength. Matt Ryan cannot be throwing it as often as he is; maybe this would help.

While CBS Sports did acknowledge that the Colts already have the NFL's reigning rushing champion in Jonathan Taylor and one of the league's best pass-catching backs in Nyheim Hines, both players are progressing toward a return to the field, perhaps as early as this week.

Plus, while Akers is certainly more noteworthy than Colts second-year running back Deon Jackson, the Colts like what they have in the former undrafted free agent out of Duke.

“Yeah, Deon was great," Colts head coach Frank Reich said of Jackson's performance the last two weeks with Taylor and Hines out. "I mean, what has been really – not a surprise to us, but been great with Nyheim out – Deon's been great in the passing game. He catches every ball. Knows where to be on the checkdowns. It's not always big yards, but sometimes those little plays for three yards, four yards, now it's third-and-six rather than third-and-10. And he's been good in protection."

Jackson was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft and worked his way onto the roster from the practice squad due to his special teams prowess. This season, the Colts have needed his contributions on offense as well due to their injuries, and he has delivered.

According to Pro Football Focus, Jackson is the Colts' sixth highest-graded offensive player this season with a mark of 67.3, ahead of both Taylor (60.3) and Hines (60.8). Jackson has carried the ball 27 times for 101 yards (3.7 avg.) and 1 touchdown and has excelled as a pass-catcher, pulling in all 14 of his targets for 108 yards (7.7 avg.).

Akers is a talented player, of course, but with the likely upcoming return of their top two star backs and a quality insurance policy in Jackson, it makes little sense for the team to attempt to acquire him.

