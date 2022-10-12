Colts, Jaguars Injury Report: Long List of Colts Miss Practice After Mini-Bye

The Indianapolis Colts are back from their mini-bye week after taking down the Denver Broncos by a score of 12-9. At 2-2-1, the Colts are only a half-game back from the Tennessee Titans for the lead in the AFC South.

All the focus is on the Jacksonville Jaguars as they come to Lucas Oil Stadium this week. The Jags dominated Indy in Week 2, shutting out the Colts 24-0. If the Colts want to keep pace in the division, the outcome must be much different on Sunday.

Both teams returned to the practice field on Wednesday in preparation for Sunday’s showdown. While it is still early in the week, here is how both teams stack up injury-wise at this time.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

Did Not Participate – CB Tony Brown (concussion), CB Stephon Gilmore (rest), DT Eric Johnson II (illness), C Ryan Kelly (hip), LB Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), DE Yannick Ngakoue (rest), DE Kwity Paye (ankle), RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle)

Limited Participant – S Julian Blackmon (ankle), RB Nyheim Hines (concussion), DE Tyquan Lewis (concussion)

Full Participant – G Quenton Nelson (ankle/shoulder)

Gilmore and Ngakoue took their normal veteran rest days on Wednesday. Kelly, Paye, and Brown all suffered their injuries against the Broncos. Head coach Frank Reich said on Monday that they are continuing to monitor the ankle injury for Paye, and he is considered week-to-week at this point.

Leonard and Taylor both missed last Thursday’s game after suffering injuries against the Titans in Week 4. While Leonard was not seen at all during the portion of practice open to the media, Taylor was off to the side working with trainers.

Blackmon returned to practice after missing the last two games with an ankle injury. Rookie Rodney Thomas II has played well in Blackmon’s stead, allowing the Colts to take it slow with his return. Hines and Lewis were both wearing red non-contact jerseys in Wednesday’s practice, signaling they are in the fourth of five phases to clear concussion protocol. If things continue to progress, both could return on Sunday.

JAGUARS

WEDNESDAY

Limited Participant – DL Folorunso Fatukasi (quad), DT DaVon Hamilton (foot), WR Zay Jones (ankle), LB Foyesade Oluokun (calf)

The Jaguars are a very healthy team, at the moment, with only three players on injured reserve. The rest of the roster practiced in at least some capacity on Wednesday. However, all of the players on the injury report for the Jags are starters.

Two of those players are along the defensive line. Fatukasi and Hamilton are both disruptors who can be a handful for an offensive line. At this point, there seems to be little concern about their status for Sunday.

Jones has been a go-to for Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the early part of the season. Jones leads the Jags in receptions with 22 and has 185 yards on the season. He is a starter on the outside in the Jaguars’ offense.

Oluokun has been all over the field for the Jaguars, as he is second on the team in total tackles. He ranks first on the team in solo tackles and has one sack on the season.

