Colts' Jalen Travis Pick Receives Draft Grade
The Indianapolis Colts drafted offensive tackle Jalen Travis from Iowa State with the 127th overall pick in the fourth round of the NFL draft on Saturday.
Travis primarily played as a left tackle in 2024, but has experience playing right tackle as well. He allowed one sack in 2024, according to Pro Football Focus.
Travis notched a 9.91 RAS, a metric that Colts general manager Chris Ballard loves to use while drafting. His 9.91 score ranks as the 13th best among 1,398 offensive tackles since 1987.
Looking at the Colts' line, there's a clear need for depth pieces. First off, the team lost starting right guard Will Fries and starting center Ryan Kelly in free agency to the Minnesota Vikings. To make things worse, the team has yet to extend left tackle Bernhard Raimann and right tackle Braden Smith.
With expiring contracts incoming, it's understandable why the Colts are taking a tackle in the fourth round. At 6-foot-7 and 340 pounds, Travis has elite size that should transfer well to the professional level.
Heading into the draft, Travis was ranked outside of PFF's top 20 tackles in the class. Travis was 180th on PFF's overall big board.
"Travis is a big, long, and explosive offensive tackle whose traits profile best in a zone-blocking scheme," PFF expert Trevor Sikkema wrote. "While he has the size, his kick-slide quickness and length aren't quite at NFL starter levels yet, making edge protection a concern. Still, after allowing just a 2.5% pressure rate in 2024, he's an appealing Day 3 draft-and-develop candidate with upside."
As Sikkema mentioned, Travis allowed minimal pressure in his final collegiate season. He should have ample time to develop behind Raimann and Smith since he's unlikely to start over the two in his rookie season.
Ballard addressed another positional need and could end up with a home-run pick if Travis pans out in a couple years.