Colts Trade Back, Select OT Jalen Travis with 127th Pick in Draft
The Indianapolis Colts made their first trade of the 2025 NFL Draft with the Los Angeles Rams, moving back from the 117th overall pick (Round 4) to the 127th (Round 4), gaining a sixth-round pick as well (No. 190). With the 127th overall pick, the Colts selected Iowa State offensive tackle Jalen Travis.
Travis (6'8", 339) is an absolute mammoth of an offensive tackle, also measuring in with nearly 35-inch arms and 10-1/2" hands. He was a three-year starter at Princeton and Iowa State, with 10 starts at right tackle and 17 at left tackle.
FIT WITH THE COLTS
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Colts needed more depth at offensive tackle behind Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith. Matt Goncalves is currently the swing tackle behind the two, with Blake Freeland providing depth as well. However, adding Travis could help replace Goncalves as the swing tackle so that he can move to the right guard spot.