Horseshoe Huddle

Colts Trade Back, Select OT Jalen Travis with 127th Pick in Draft

The Indianapolis Colts selected Iowa State OT Jalen Travis with the 127th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Jake Arthur

Jan 29, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team offensive lineman Jalen Travis of Iowa State (72) talks with media members after Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
Jan 29, 2025; Mobile, AL, USA; National team offensive lineman Jalen Travis of Iowa State (72) talks with media members after Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images / Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Indianapolis Colts made their first trade of the 2025 NFL Draft with the Los Angeles Rams, moving back from the 117th overall pick (Round 4) to the 127th (Round 4), gaining a sixth-round pick as well (No. 190). With the 127th overall pick, the Colts selected Iowa State offensive tackle Jalen Travis.

Travis (6'8", 339) is an absolute mammoth of an offensive tackle, also measuring in with nearly 35-inch arms and 10-1/2" hands. He was a three-year starter at Princeton and Iowa State, with 10 starts at right tackle and 17 at left tackle.

FIT WITH THE COLTS

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Colts needed more depth at offensive tackle behind Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith. Matt Goncalves is currently the swing tackle behind the two, with Blake Freeland providing depth as well. However, adding Travis could help replace Goncalves as the swing tackle so that he can move to the right guard spot.

PREVIOUS PICKS

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Jake Arthur
JAKE ARTHUR

Jake Arthur has covered the NFL and the Indianapolis Colts for a decade. He is a member of the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA) and FantasyPros' expert panel. He has also contributed to multiple NFL Draft guides.

Home/News