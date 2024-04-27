Colts Select Athletic DB Jaylin Simpson with 164th Pick in NFL Draft
The Indianapolis Colts continue to add versatile, athletic defenders in the 2024 NFL Draft after selecting Auburn safety Jaylin Simpson in the fifth round with the 164th overall pick.
Simpson (5'11", 179, 24 years old) has plenty of starting experience in the SEC both at cornerback and safety. With 4.45 speed and after leaping 39.5" in the vertcial and 11'1" in the broad, he's got explosive traits.
In 45 career games, Simpson totaled 116 tackles (4.0 for loss), 1 fumble recovered, 7 interceptions, 14 pass breakups, and 1 defensive touchdown
The Colts are relatively thin at free safety, so Simpson could be in line to compete with Nick Cross and Rodney Thomas II for a starting spot alongside Julian Blackmon at strong safety.
So far in the draft, the Colts have selected:
- 1:15—UCLA defensive end Laiatu Latu
- 2:52—Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell
- 3:82—Pittsburgh offensive tackle Matt Goncalves
- 4:117—Wisconsin offensive lineman Tanor Bortolini
- 5:142—Oregon State wide receiver Anthony Gould
- 5:151—Missouri linebacker Jaylon Carlies
- 5:164—Auburn cornerback Jaylin Simpson
The Colts now have the remaining picks:
- 6:201
- 7:234
