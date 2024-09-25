Colts Cornerback Wins AFC Defensive Player of the Week
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones earned the AFC Defensive Player of the Week award after grabbing two interceptions against the Chicago Bears last Sunday.
Jones has entered his second year in the league with a vengeance after the Colts were one game short of the playoffs last season. The 22-year-old picked off first overall pick Caleb Williams twice and helped keep the Colts in control of the lead multiple times.
Jones is one of only two players to record two interceptions in the same game this season. He became the 57th Colts player to accomplish that feat with the last time being Kenny Moore II against the Carolina Panthers (via Amanda Foster | Colts).
After a loss that didn't go Jones' way against the Green Bay Packers, captain and teammate Zaire Franklin spoke about Jones' mentality and how much the team believes in him after his breakout day.
I told him, I was just like, ‘Listen, I believe in you. I trust you, and you making (those) type of plays is going to be the difference between who you want to be and who you are in this league.’ So, today he was able to make those types of plays. The double up, that’s special. He’s that type of player. That’s the type of guy he can be. I trust him in that spot at all times.- Zaire Franklin, Colts LB
Jones' interceptions last weekend were the first of his career. Now, with a boost in confidence, Jones will face off against a rising star in Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens next week. Pickens has tallied 6 catches for 107 yards in two games against the Colts in his career.
If Jones can limit Pickens, it'll look like Indy finally has a shutdown corner on their hands. General manager Chris Ballard always says he likes his guys, and that could pay off if Jones continues ascending.
