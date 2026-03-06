Colts Discussing Trade Offers For Defensive Leader

The Indianapolis Colts are fielding trade offers for former Pro Bowl linebacker Zaire Franklin, according to a new report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. The news comes at a pivotal moment for the franchise as general manager Chris Ballard maneuvers to bring the team under the 2026 NFL salary cap before the start of the new league year on March 11.

Franklin, who will turn 30 later this year, underwhelmed in 2025. He led the team with 125 total tackles, but he struggled with missed tackles and pass coverage. According to Pro Football Focus, Franklin missed 21 tackles, which ranked 81st among 88 eligible linebackers. For a team looking to modernize its defense under coordinator Lou Anarumo, moving on from a 30-year-old veteran in favor of younger, more versatile options may be the difficult path Ballard chooses.

Colts' Cap Savings if Franklin is Traded

Franklin signed a three-year, $31.26 million extension in 2024 and carries a cap hit of roughly $8.25 million for the 2026 season. If the Colts trade him before June 1, they can free up over $5 million in cap space. It doesn't sound like a lot, but that move would make the Colts cap-compliant before the start of the new league year.

Franklin still has plenty of football in front of him, but after a down year under Anarumo, the Colts could consider moving on from their veteran defensive leader after eight years with the team.

Originally a seventh-round pick in 2018, Franklin was drafted as a depth piece. Slowly but surely, he assumed more responsibilities and eventually became the quarterback of the defense, relaying play calls to his teammates. His statistical output as a starter has been nothing short of elite, leading the league in tackles in 2024 and finishing second in 2023.

Off the field, Franklin has become a divisive figure among Colts fans. Some felt that Franklin talked too much on social media and in podcast appearances, but at the end of the day, his on-field production is what's most important.

What a Potential Trade Signifies for Indy

If the Colts move forward with a trade, it signals a shift toward a younger defensive core. Most projections for the upcoming 2026 NFL draft have the Colts focusing on the defensive front seven, and there are several linebacker options expected to be starting-caliber players who could fill Franklin's shoes.

The Colts don't have a first-round pick, but with the depth of this year's class, the Colts could find a viable starter with the 47th overall selection. Names like Jake Golday, Kyle Louis, Jacob Rodriguez, and Anthony Hill Jr. have all been floated as options for Indianapolis.

For Franklin, a trade would likely land him with a contender in need of a high-volume tackler and a proven leader. With the "legal tampering" period beginning on March 9, expect the market for Franklin to heat up quickly as teams look to bolster their linebacker corps ahead of free agency.

With Franklin's lower-end salary, teams could be willing to give up draft capital for a plug-and-play linebacker who won't demand an outrageous salary.