Pair of Colts Defensive Backs Receive Big Payday for 2024 Performance
The Indianapolis Colts' season has been over for a couple of months now, but this week, the NFL awarded a pair of Colts defenders a handsome payday for their performances in 2024.
The NFL holds a performance-based pay fund that it distributes annually to eligible players. Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones and safety Nick Cross both ranked among the top 10 highest earners, as Jones received the NFL's second-biggest payout ($1,060,961) while Cross got the seventh ($979,597).
"The Performance-Based Pay program is a collectively bargained benefit that compensates all players based upon their playing time and salary levels," read a memo sent out by NFL Communications. "Under the Performance-Based Pay program, a fund is created and used as a supplemental form of player compensation based upon a comparison of playing time to salary. Players become eligible to receive a bonus distribution in any regular season in which they play at least one official down. In general, players with higher playtime percentages and lower salaries benefit most from the pool. "
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
In his second season after becoming a seventh-round pick in 2023, Jones played the fourth-most snaps (1,146) on the Colts, totaling 100 tackles (3 for loss), 1 forced fumble, 2 interceptions and 12 pass breakups. His 85.8 allowed passer rating when targeted ranked 26th among 80 qualifying NFL cornerbacks, according to Pro Football Focus.
Cross saw the second-most snaps (1,156) on the team and enjoyed a breakout season in his third year after the Colts traded up to select him in the third round of the 2022 draft. Cross totaled 146 tackles (6 for loss), 1.0 sack, 1 forced fumble, 3 interceptions, and 5 pass breakups. Cross had the second-most tackles by a defensive back in the NFL in 2024, finishing with the ninth-most overall in the league.
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.