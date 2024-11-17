Colts, Jets Announce Week 11 Inactives: 3 Questionable Starters Good to Go
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6) and New York Jets (3-7) are nearly set for their Sunday afternoon matchup as Anthony Richardson the Colts visit Aaron Rodgers and the Jets at MetLife Stadium.
The injury report is likely to play a role in this game, as the Colts received some good news Sunday morning, while the Jets will be without a pair of pivotal players.
Both teams' regular left tackles will be absent, as the Colts ruled Bernhard Raimann (knee) out on Friday, as did the Jets with Tyron Smith (neck). Colts linebacker EJ Speed (knee) was listed as questionable, and right tackle Braden Smith (personal) was added as questionable on Saturday. Both players are active.
Aside from Smith, the Jets also declared linebacker C.J. Mosley (neck) and offensive lineman Jake Hanson (hamstring) out on Friday, while wide receiver Davante Adams (wrist, illness) and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas (knee) were questionable. Both questionable players are active.
New York also activated safety Chuck Clark (ankle) to the active roster from Injured Reserve.
Here are both teams' lists of inactive players:
- DE Genard Avery
- QB Sam Ehlinger (3rd QB)
- WR Anthony Gould
- S Darren Hall
- TE Will Mallory
- OT Bernhard Raimann (knee)
- G Josh Sills
Without Raimann, the Colts will start rookie Matt Goncalves at left tackle for the second time this season, joining fellow rookies Tanor Bortolini and Dalton Tucker as starters.
Speed and Smith being active are both huge positives for the Colts. Particularly Smith, who would be replaced by second-year offensive tackle Blake Freeland, who has struggled mightily at times in his young career.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
- RB Israel Abanikanda
- CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse
- OL Jake Hanson (hamstring)
- ED Braiden McGregor
- LB CJ Mosley (neck)
- OL Tyron Smith (neck)
Being without Smith and Mosley is a hit for the Jets, who will be without two important veterans. They will, however, have Adams, which is critical for Rodgers' success.
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Become a Locked On Colts insider! Ask your burning questions and get prompt answers from someone who's around the team every day! Get special access from the locker room, practice field, and press box!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.