Colts Owner Jim Irsay Sounds Off on Lack of Success
The Indianapolis Colts have had plenty of mediocre seasons, especially in recent years. Since 2021 the team has a sad 30-37-1 record with no playoffs and seemingly no clarity on what's next.
In a recent post on X, owner Jim Irsay made his opinion on the team's lack of success clear: it's simply not acceptable.
Irsay emphatically said: "14 losing seasons as we enter season 42 in Indy---Not.Good.Enough. 2 SB apprearances, 1 win---Not.Good.Enough. Colts will be back, our fans deserve better!"
This action from Irsay indicates an owner who's tired of the bad finishes and lack of playoff appearances. General manager Chris Ballard was granted another year in the front office. This will be his ninth campaign, which is unprecedented for a GM that has been so underwhelming.
The 2025 year holds so many implications. If the Colts can't get things going with Anthony Richardson as the quarterback and Shane Steichen as the head coach, this entire thing will likely be stripped clean.
Ballard said during his end of season press conference that the team hasn't been good enough. He's also recently indicated a new approach to the 2025 season with possible big-time free agent additions. Along with free agency, the NFL draft quickly approaches; this is where Ballard shines and makes his NFL knowledge known.
We'll see if the Colts and Ballard can make Irsay happier in 2025. This season can't end with no playoffs, a losing record, or Richardson taking further steps in the wrong direction of his quarterback development.
Expect Indianapolis to pull out all the stops to ensure success as much as possible. The Circle City hasn't seen consistent success from their NFL franchise in years, so 2025 has to be when that notion changes or this team may look way different in 2026, from the front office down to the depth players.
