Colts' Jonathan Taylor Joins Hall of Fame Company
The Indianapolis Colts offense might need consistency from the quarterback position (whether Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones), but everything operates from superstar Jonathan Taylor and Shane Steichen's offense.
Taylor erupted in 2024 after having a few rough years following his 2021 All-Pro, Pro Bowl campaign, where he compiled 1,811 rushing yards and 20 all-purpose scores. Fast-forward to last year, and Taylor had his second Pro Bowl nomination on 1,431 rushing yards and 12 overall touchdowns.
Taylor has been a pure workhorse since his rookie season, and that doesn't look to change anytime soon for the former Wisconsin Badgers playmaker. Below are Taylor's career metrics through 67 games (61 starts).
-1,228 attempts
-6,013 rushing yards (1,202.6 rushing yards per season)
-56 touchdowns (51 rushing)
-2021 First Team All-Pro
-Two-time Pro Bowler
An interesting fact surfaced on X from Pro Football Hall of Fame Ambassador (per the NFL), stating Taylor's career has already fallen into legendary company with Hall of Famers Jim Brown and Eric Dickerson.
The seasons in reference are the 2021 and 2024 campaigns. Taylor averaged 106.5 (2021) and 102.2 (2024) yards per game through 31 total games, missing only three total. Taylor also handled a massive workload during those two years, amassing 635 attempts. This equates to 20.5 carries per contest in that pair of years.
The Colts' offense has many weapons to complement Taylor's prowess in the ground game. The Colts have talented pass-catchers like Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Alec Pierce. They also drafted first-rounder Tyler Warren at tight end. Lastly, the Colts now have good depth in the backfield with Taylor, rookie DJ Giddens, and veteran Khalil Herbert.
For the Colts to find divisional or playoff success, they must utilize Taylor as the top engine. Indianapolis' offense is the best when it's operating through an efficient rushing attack, and Taylor will be the catalyst.
To put into perspective how much Indy relied on Taylor last year, he tallied 142 attempts in the last five games of the 2024 season. This averages to 28.4 attempts per game; he also put up an impressive 144.6 rushing yards per game to close the year out.
Indianapolis will need this type of performance in 2025 from Taylor to have a chance to achieve a winning culture. The last two seasons have been as average as possible for Indy, as the team has a 17-17 record.
The Colts are ready to leave behind the AFC South and the playoff drought, starting this year. Whoever starts between Richardson and Jones isn't relevant when it comes to Taylor's usage, as he's the leader of Steichen's scheme. Expect Taylor to be the workhorse yet again as he enters his sixth NFL season.
