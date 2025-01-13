Analyst Ranks Colts' Josh Downs Among NFL's Best Receivers for 2024
The Indianapolis Colts saw their second-year receiver and third-round investment (2023), Josh Downs, have a breakout campaign in 2024. Pro Football Focus noticed Downs' sophomore season, with Lauren Grey placing him among elite talent in his position covering the top 32 wideouts from the regular season.
The second-year receiver surpassed his rookie receiving total with 72 catches for 803 yards. He ranked eighth in passer rating when targeted against single coverage (139.1), catching 17 passes for 15 first downs and three touchdowns while tying for fifth in yards after the catch per reception (10.2).- Lauren Grey | Pro Football Focus
Downs helped immensely in the receiving game with the star pass-catcher Michael Pittman Jr. revealing he played with a fractured back, limiting his impact on Shane Steichen's offense. However, Downs was the constant, regardless of whether Anthony Richardson or Joe Flacco was under center.
Downs has been a great addition to Steichen's attack over his first two years in the league, securing 140 of 205 targets (68.3% efficiency) for 1,574 receiving yards (11.2 average), 70 first downs, and seven scores; showcasing consistency, fantastic hands, precise route-running, and solid reliability.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Grey continued with more metrics from Downs.
Downs also graded well from the slot (82.2), ranking in the top five in targets (79), receiving yards (634), and first downs. He placed in the top 10 in explosive gains (13) and catches of 20-plus yards (eight) from the slot.- Lauren Grey | Pro Football Focus
The Colts possess a promising set of pass-catching weapons for Richardson to utilize, and Downs is emerging as the top target. Pittman will elevate his play once he's healthy from the back injury that hampered his 2024 but don't expect Downs to slow up his production simply because Indy's number one pass-catcher is back to full health.
Downs, Pittman, and Alec Pierce form a talented and dangerous trio of receivers for Indianapolis, and it can only get better if AD Mitchell can improve in his upcoming sophomore season. Downs is a true leader and led Indy in catches despite missing three games in 2024 due to a shoulder setback. Given this on-field product, expect Downs to have a massive 2025 season for the Colts.
The Colts have a lot to think about and consider for the franchises' future ahead of a critical 2025 offseason, but Downs shouldn't be a worry on anyone's mind given how well he's adjusted to the NFL in just two seasons. The former North Carolina Tarheel will likely continue his productive ways, being a safety blanket when Steichen dials up the air calls, whether in the short, intermediate, or deep passing game.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.