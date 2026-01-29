The Indianapolis Colts' offense is controlled by head coach Shane Steichen, but one of the most overlooked assets is the work from offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter.

Hired by Steichen in 2023, Cooter has plenty of NFL experience and has been an integral part in unfolding Steichen's offensive attack.

Now, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Philadelphia Eagles have conducted their second interview with Cooter, who was with the franchise back in 2021 as a consultant.

Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter interviewed in-person Tuesday for the Eagles OC job, per league source. His first interview was virtual. Former Eagles assistant in the mix. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 28, 2026

Cooter has quietly sat behind the scenes helping Steichen construct a versatile and impactful offense, and 2025 was a great example.

While the Colts' offense fizzled out upon multiple injuries, especially to quarterback Daniel Jones (fractured fibula, torn Achilles), Indianapolis looked like a team setting the NFL on fire through the first 10 contests.

Indianapolis finished the 2025 campaign with the following metrics, paired with rank throughout the league through 17 games.

Points Per Game - 27.4 (8th)

Passing Yards Per Game - 227.8 (9th)

Rushing Yards Per Game - 118.1 (17th)

Total Yards Per Game - 345.6 (9th)

Cooter was an offensive coordinator from 2016 to 2018 for the Detroit Lions when Matthew Stafford was operating as the quarterback, so his abilities have been on full display.

He's also done work specifically with quarterbacks and passing game plans, coaching the position and schemes for the following seasons and teams.

Detroit Lions (Quarterbacks) - 2014 and 2015

Jacksonville Jaguars (Passing Game Coordinator) - 2022

Philly could be interested in Cooter for more than his offensive mind. Rather, he's been around former Eagles offensive coordinator, Steichen, for the last three seasons.

When Steichen was calling the shots for Philly with Nick Sirianni, things were cooking for quarterback Jalen Hurts and a high-flying attack.

Since Steichen's departure, things haven't run as smoothly with the Philadelphia offense.

A second intergiew for Jim Bob Cooter with the Eagles



If they want to get back into Steichen’s offense he seems like a good fit tbh https://t.co/iufNPjlBVc — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) January 29, 2026

Cooter isn't a big name in the slightest, but that doesn't mean he isn't an excellent coach.

If the Colts inevitably lose Cooter to the NFC contender, it will leave a bigger void on the coaching staff than Cooter's lack of name recognition indicates.

Indianapolis' offense will continue to run through Jonathan Taylor until further notice, but quarterback play was a massive piece of what made this group so deadly through the first half of the 2025 season.

The assumption is that the team will give Jones a new contract to keep him under center, especially considering he was helping orchestrate a juggernaut of an attack.

With Cooter obtaining a second interview, it's becoming more likely that he's out of the Colts' organization.

If this happens, it will be mission-critical to find a coordinator who meshes with Steichen's intentions to get this offense back to what made it so much fun to watch during Indy's 8-2 start.

Keep an eye on what happens here, as Cooter is more vital to the success of this team than it seems, especially with a do-or-die 2026 season ahead for Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard.

