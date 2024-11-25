Colts Offensive Weapon 'Long Shot' To Play vs. Patriots
The Indianapolis Colts played some of their worst football against the Detroit Lions, losing 24-6 and dropping to 5-7. On top of losing by 18, Colts wide receiver Josh Downs suffered a shoulder injury midway through Sunday's loss.
Heading into Week 13, Downs is considered week-to-week and will be a "long shot" to play against the New England Patriots (per Ian Rapoport | NFL Network). Despite returning to the field against the Lions, Downs' injury could see him miss a couple of weeks. Rapoport says that the injury is not a major one, meaning Downs could make a return in the final stretch of the season.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The sophomore receiver has been a weapon all year long for the Colts, racking up 53 catches for 594 yards and four touchdowns through 10 games played. Downs has been a consistent target for both Anthony Richardson and Joe Flacco by creating early separation on routes that led to easy reads for the quarterbacks.
Downs is currently leading the team in receptions, receiving touchdowns, yards after the catch, and targets. His absence will certainly be felt in the offense if he misses snaps against the Patriots.
Looking at the depth chart, AD Mitchell looks like the next guy up for the Colts. When Downs missed time earlier in the season, Mitchell took snaps in the slot to fill in for Downs. Now that Mitchell has some more experience under his belt, he could turn into a go-to target this Sunday.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.