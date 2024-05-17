Colts Cornerback Predicted to Breakout in 2024
The Indianapolis Colts have a young and bright roster heading into the 2024 season. While there is plenty of room for the team to gain experience, the Colts still possess plenty of names with high potential in the NFL. One of those players is former 2023 second-round pick cornerback JuJu Brents. Bradley Locker at Pro Football Focus agrees in his latest piece detailing breakout candidates for all 16 AFC conference squads. Here is Locker's rundown on Brents.
There was considerable thought that Indy would add a corner early in the draft, but general manager Chris Ballard didn’t go that route until the fifth round. As a result, it’s fair to assume that the Colts have lofty goals for Brents in his second season. The former Kansas State Wildcat was up and down throughout his rookie campaign, but he should get more consistent with regular playing time.- Bradley Locker, Pro Football Focus
The Colts didn't see as much of Brents in 2023 as they would've liked due to multiple injury setbacks, but he still logged nine games (eight starts) and gained valuable experience. Brents had some promising PFF defensive grades in 2023. To conclude his rookie campaign, Brents grabbed 63.2 overall defense, 58.8 run defense, and 64.5 coverage marks. While none of these grades are incredible, they are good metrics for a rookie like Brents to build off in year two.
To display the physical numbers, Brents had 43 tackles, six passes defended, and one interception/fumble recovery. He also showed poise under pressure in games against the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens, proving that despite his youth he can make big plays when they matter most. With Brents in a secondary with Kenny Moore II, Dallis Flowers, Jaylon Jones, and rookie Jaylin Simpson, it's an intriguing group that must improve from a tough showing last year.
There are areas where Brents has to improve in coverage, but they're manageable with a coach like defensive backs coordinator Ron Milus. We saw Brents' Achilles Heel on display in week 18 against the Houston Texans when receiver Nico Collins cooked Brents for a 75-yard score on a brutal post route. While Brents probably can't get much faster, he can improve one-on-one fundamentals to give himself a better chance against players like Collins.
Brents has all the potential to succeed as soon as this season. However, the competition will heat up, and the AFC South is more competitive than it was in 2023, so look for Brents to do everything possible to show Indianapolis that he is the real deal at cornerback now and for the future. How will the former Kansas State star answer the call in year two? We'll see as he solidifies himself in off-season camps ahead of the regular season.
