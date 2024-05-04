Bleacher Report Reveals Colts Best Value Draft Pick From 2024
After selecting nine new players through the 2024 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts are ready to begin developing their young talent ahead of the regular season. One of the most intriguing selections was Auburn defender Jaylin Simpson in round five (164th overall).
Immediately, Simpson appeared to be a player who could do good things for Gus Bradley's defense in the secondary, and Bleacher Report's David Kenyon believes the same. In his recent piece listing all 32 NFL teams and their best-value pick, Kenyon has Simpson in his entry for Indianapolis.
Jaylin Simpson (95th on the B/R big board) is an ideal addition to an unsettled Colts secondary. Although he aligned at safety for most of 2022 and 2023, Simpson also played cornerback for a full season in 2021, too. Indianapolis did well to land him with the 164th pick.
Simpson is a diverse defender who can play in multiple positions, as he did in 2023 at Auburn. Simpson played snaps at free safety (299), slot cornerback (195), and linebacker/box (150) while grading at 87.4 in coverage per Pro Football Focus. This is a fantastic grade and will give Simpson a chance to be effective right away for the Colt's defense.
But, Simpson won't be playing safety. Instead, he'll be placed at the cornerback spot. This is a position that Indianapolis needed depth for, and now Simpson will be that additional talent. While some could be reserved because of his safety positional designation, Simpson has great coverage skills, quick hands, and fast feet, which are qualities that can make him a good addition to the secondary.
Players like JuJu Brents, Dallis Flowers, and Kenny Moore II will need a faster cornerback on the outside to keep up with the playmakers at receiver. Simpson may be a bit thinner (5'11" and 180 pounds), but he makes up for it with athleticism, speed, and all-around ball skills.
Simpson could turn out as a great pick for Indy at cornerback. He may not have exclusively played cornerback, but he has plenty of experience covering speedy pass-catchers. We'll see how the Colts' decision on Simpson plays out as the 2024 offseason continues and if Simpson turns out to be a massive steal for Indy.
