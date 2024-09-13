Colts' JuJu Brents Breaks Silence Following Season-Ending Knee Injury
The Indianapolis Colts secondary took a big hit earlier this week when it was announced that starting cornerback JuJu Brents suffered a season-ending knee injury. A 2023 second-round pick, Brents has been through injury hell since entering the league.
The injury announcement shocked Colts fans across social media, especially considering Brents played out the entire Week 1 contest against the Houston Texans. After days of silence, Brents has spoken out about the details behind his injury.
"I hurt my knee early in the second quarter of the game by contact and decided I was going to keep playing," wrote Brents. "No one initially thought this would be something to sideline me for a significant period of time. I love my teammates, the game and my city. If I could go back in time, I wouldn't hesitate to make the same decision over again... I'll be back soon."
At only 24 years old, Brents has plenty of time to develop into the player that general manager Chris Ballard thinks he can be. Unfortunately, injuries have limited the number of reps he's been able to play. Brents missed eight games in his rookie season and is set to miss the majority of his sophomore year.
With a hole at the cornerback position, it's up to defensive coordinator Gus Bradley to figure out who takes the starting snaps. Indy can look toward corners Dallis Flowers, Chris Lammons, or Samuel Womack III as temporary replacements for Brents' absence. Ideally, Brents can make a full recovery in a short time. The Colts will be without Brents and starting safety Julian Blackmon against the Green Bay Packers this Sunday.
