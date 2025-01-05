Colts' JuJu Brents Sustains Injury Against Jaguars
Indianapolis Colts cornerback JuJu Brents suffered a groin injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars after returning with a full week of practice. This is a brutal setback for the second-year former Kansas State Wildcat after he missed the previous 15 games due to a knee injury this year.
This means that Jaylon Jones, Kenny Moore II, and Sam Womack III will have to step up with more defensive responsibility to finish the game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
The Colts have high hopes for Brents' future, but in his first two NFL seasons, he's only played in 11 out of 34 possible games. While there's plenty of time for Brents to get back momentum with youth on his side, he'll hope to stay far healthier in year three.
The Colts must finish strong to have some positivity before heading into an ambiguous offseason. If Indianapolis drops their final game of the year at home, it might lead to more changes than are already in place for Jim Irsay's franchise.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.