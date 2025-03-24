Colts Free Agent Julian Blackmon to Visit Panthers
Indianapolis Colts veteran safety Julian Blackmon is set to visit the Carolina Panthers today, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Blackmon had a rough 2024 due to playing with a torn labrum and had a brutal time with missed tackles per Pro Football Focus with 15 total. However, Blackmon did grab three interceptions, four passes deflected, and 86 tackles.
In 2023, Blackmon had a great year with four interceptions, 88 tackles (career-high), eight passes defended (career-high), and five tackles for loss (career-high). Blackmon will look to return to that form if he finds a new suitor.
Last season the Colts gave Blackmon the same freedom as a free agent and he found no new squad. He ended up signing a one-year, $3.7 million deal that kept him in a Colts uniform for 2024.
There is the off-chance that Blackmon has this same situation happen again, which Indianapolis would be smart to keep him for another season. This time, it would be even cheaper given his injury history and previous contract with the team.
Yes, the Colts have Cam Bynum and Nick Cross as their starting safeties, but the depth behind those two isn't encouraging. Rodney Thomas II and Daniel Scott occupy those spots. Thomas hasn't been good enough to start anymore and Scott has been hurt for the last two seasons with no games played.
Blackmon's time with the Colts appears to be coming to an end after five campaigns. During his tenure in the Circle City, Blackmon has accumulated 62 starts, 300 tackles (13 for loss), 10 interceptions, and 21 passes defended.
We'll see where Blackmon's career takes him next, or if he finds no new team and ends up with the Colts for 2025 to provide depth in Lou Anarumo's scheme.
