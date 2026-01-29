The 2025 season was filled with injuries for the Indianapolis Colts , especially in the secondary. Despite offseason signings to level up the starting secondary, the Colts couldn't escape the injury bug, killing their defensive momentum toward the end of the year as practice-squad players were forced to fill in in big moments.

The secondary issues began before the season, but they got worse in the first month of play. Charvarius Ward Sr. suffered a concussion, Jaylon Jones tweaked his hamstring, and Kenny Moore II dealt with a calf issue, which led to the Colts scouring the open market to find any potential additions.

The Colts went on to sign veteran cornerback Mike Hilton to the practice squad before a Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, adding some experience to the locker room before a big-time showdown against Matthew Stafford.

Hilton made his impact immediately, forcing a fumble in his first game with the Colts. Hilton started the following week against the Las Vegas Raiders, but he exited early due to a shoulder injury. Hilton was placed on practice squad injured reserve and never played another snap in 2025.

Colts Ni Mike Hilton with a "Stab" pressure vs. the Rams.



💥 Causes a fumble.

-- pic.twitter.com/ClrITQfAx6 — Cody Alexander (@The_Coach_A) October 1, 2025

At 5'9", Hilton isn't a lengthy corner, but he makes his impact felt anywhere on the field.

"I don’t care what size you are at corner…..A football player is a FOOTBALL PLAYER! End of discussion! Going into year 10 as a “undersized” corner 🤷🏾‍♂️ Dont let the narrative change your thoughts," Hilton posted on X.

I don’t care what size you are at corner…..A football player is a FOOTBALL PLAYER! End of discussion! Going into year 10 as a “undersized” corner 🤷🏾‍♂️ Dont let the narrative change your thoughts.. — Mike Hilton (@MikeHilton_28) January 26, 2026

Hilton played under Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo for four years in Cincinnati. Hilton was one of the key defenders in the Bengals' Super Bowl run four years ago, and at age 31, he still has some juice left in his legs.

Pro Football Focus ranked Hilton as the fourth-best free-agent cornerback this cycle, mentioning his elite run-defense grade.

"Hilton played just 70 snaps for the Colts during his reunion with defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo this season. He was far more impactful during his time with the Bengals, emerging as one of the league's most disruptive slot corners after totaling 138 defensive stops, tied for the most at the position from 2021 to 2024," PFF wrote. "As recently as the 2024 season, Hilton led all qualified defenders in PFF run-defense grade (91.7). His health following a shoulder injury will be key, but the 31-year-old could still regain form with another team."

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) celebrates a stop in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025. The Bengals won 19-17 to finish the regular season at 9-8. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even though the Colts already have Kenny Moore II in the slot, Hilton could still be a valuable veteran addition. Since he was on a practice squad deal this past season, that makes me think a team could get him for cheap, and if he's healthy, the Colts should pull the trigger on a low-risk deal to pad the secondary.

Hilton is entering year 10 and has spent over half of his time in the league with Anarumo. This move would make sense schematically and financially, making this the perfect deal for Indy.

