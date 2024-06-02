Colts Most Explosive Undrafted Free Agent Revealed
The Indianapolis Colts have collected a unique and intriguing roster of young and versatile talent going into the 2024 off-season. While many eyes will be on top players like quarterback Anthony Richardson, running back Jonathan Taylor, defensive edge Laiatu Latu, and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., other names are also interesting to see in Indianapolis.
One of those names is former USC, Pittsburgh, and BYU quarterback Kedon Slovis. After logging five collegiate seasons with the three aforementioned schools the athletic field general was picked up by the Colts to likely push third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger for his position on the depth chart behind backup Joe Flacco.
In a recent breakdown from Bleacher Report, Brent Sobleski highlights the most exciting undrafted free agent addition for all 32 NFL franchises. For Slovis, here's the argument Sobleski has for selecting the experienced signal-caller.
Very few undrafted quarterbacks get a legitimate chance to make an active roster. Kedon Slovis is one of them after signing with the Indianapolis Colts.- Brent Sobleski | Bleacher Report
The Colts have their quarterback of the future in Anthony Richardson and a strong veteran backup after signing Joe Flacco in free agency. From there, the third spot is open since the Colts carried three a year ago, with Sam Ehlinger still on the roster.
Two factors work in Slovis' favor.
First, those within the organization know who Ehlinger is and his ceiling, whereas there's still some hope that Slovis can return to the player who was Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2019. Second, the latter is a better all-around athlete, posting an impressive 9.74 relative athletic score during the predraft process, per Pro Football Network's Kent Lee Platte.
The second point is important considering Richardson's skill set and the Colts' heavy reliance on run-pass options.
While Slovis isn't the ridiculous athletic monster that Richardson is, he would likely fit well if he ever made the final roster and had to start in a Shane Steichen scheme. As Sobleski points out, the reliance of the offense on RPOs and the ground game puts a player of the type that Slovis is in a position to utilize his strengths. In five total years in the NCAA, Slovis tallied up 989/1,534 passes (64.4% completion) for 11,689 passing yards, 80 touchdowns and 39 interceptions in 46 total games.
It also cannot be ignored that Richardson had big-time problems with injuries last year up to his season-ending one against the Tennessee Titans to his throwing shoulder. While he did get the highest level of reconstructive and preventative surgery to strengthen his arm, having good fits at quarterback behind your starter is vital. Indianapolis learned this recently when Gardner Minshew (Las Vegas Raiders) had to step in and command the offense for nearly the entire 2023 campaign, almost getting to the postseason and an AFC South title.
After it all, there's a good chance that Indy goes with the reliability of Ehlinger that they've seen for years now over the exciting option of Slovis. But, given the abilities that Slovis has and that his ceiling could be higher than Ehlingers', there's a chance that the veteran rookie makes waves and impresses the coaching staff in camp to pass Ehlinger on the depth chart. We'll see what happens as everything takes form in the upcoming months.
