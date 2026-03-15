Colts' Projected Starting Lineup After Free Agency Week 1

The first week of the 2026 NFL free agency period gave the Indianapolis Colts clarity at several key positions, including quarterback, but it also created some new holes. The team traded away two starters and lost several more in free agency, which means we'll see new faces across the board in 2026.

With the 2026 NFL draft and another wave of free agency still ahead, the current projected lineup should be viewed as a starting point rather than a finished roster. That being said, let's take a look at the Colts' projected starting lineup through one week of roster overhaul.

Offense

QB: Daniel Jones

RB: Jonathan Taylor

WR: Alec Pierce

WR: Josh Downs

WR: Ashton Dulin

TE: Tyler Warren

LT: Bernhard Raimann

LG: Quenton Nelson

C: Tanor Bortolini

RG: Matt Goncalves

RT: Jalen Travis

The Colts’ two biggest moves of the offseason were re-signing Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce. Jones agreed to a two-year, $88 million contract, the richest two-year deal in NFL history. Pierce agreed to a four-year, $114 million contract, ranking him among the highest-paid receivers in the league.

Even though Jones and Pierce signed massive contracts, their cap hits are relatively small for 2026. Combined, they're on the books for $23.8 million this season. That gives the Colts some financial flexibility to work with as general manager Chris Ballard prepares for a career-defining season.

Although Jones is recovering from a torn Achilles suffered late in the 2025 season, the Colts believe he will be ready for Week 1. After throwing for 3,101 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions on a career-high 68% completion rate, the Colts were never going to give the starting job to anyone else in 2026.

Dec 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) fakes the hand off to running back Jonathan Taylor (28) against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Behind Jones is Jonathan Taylor, who remains the focal point of the offense. Taylor was having an MVP-level campaign in early 2025, but he slowed down in the second half of the season. The Colts will need another healthy season from their star back if they want to make the postseason.

On the outside, Michael Pittman Jr. was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He's the second receiver the Colts have traded in the last few months, and there's now a reason to think the Colts could draft another weapon for Daniel Jones in April.

At tight end, rookie standout Tyler Warren is expected to lead the group again in 2026. Veteran Mo Alie-Cox was re-signed but will serve primarily as a blocking specialist and depth option.

On the line, everything is the same except for right tackle. Braden Smith agreed to a deal with the Houston Texans, opening up a starting job for the 6-foot-8 Jalen Travis, whom the Colts selected in the fourth round of the 2025 draft.

Defense

DE: JT Tuimoloau

DT: Grover Stewart

DT: DeForest Buckner

DE: Laitu Latu

LB: Jaylon Carlies

LB: Austin Ajiake

CB: Sauce Gardner

CB: Charvarius Ward

CB: Kenny Moore II

FS: Cam Bynum

SS: Juanyeh Thomas

Most of the in-house free agents the Colts have lost have been key starting or rotational defenders. Indy brought in a few new faces to replace some of the losses, but it's unclear if they plan to start those guys.

Up front, the defensive line will again revolve around veteran tackles DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart. Those two have been some of the best interior defenders in the game for years now, and although they're aging, they've proven to play at a high level.

On the edge, Indianapolis is counting heavily on young talent. Second-round pick JT Tuimoloau is expected to take on a bigger role in Year 2, but Laiatu Latu will have to shoulder most of the pass-rush workload as he tries to become the first Colts player since 2019 with double-digit sacks.

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Laiatu Latu (97) disrupts a pass by San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) on Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts are thin at linebacker. Jaylon Carlies hardly touched the field in 2025, and all of a sudden, he is the top linebacker on the roster. If the Colts had to choose one position to address in the draft, it would likely be linebacker.

Lou Anarumo loves his nickel corners, and it looks like Kenny Moore II will be back for another season in Indy. He'll be complemented by Sauce Gardner and Charvarius Ward on the outside. If the Colts can stay out of injury trouble, their secondary will be the best part of their defense.

At safety, Cam Bynum is back for another season with the Colts, and for now, Juanyeh Thomas is the newest strong safety after Nick Cross left for the Washington Commanders. In 36 career games, Thomas has recorded 62 total tackles, four interceptions, and five passes defended.

Overall Thoughts

The Colts still have plenty left to address, but it's only the beginning of free agency. Persoanlly, I worry the most about the defensive line. Most of the top free-agent edge rushers are off the board, leaving the Colts with some shaky options.

If they can sign one or two more difference makers, this team should be able to compete for a division title, if they can stay healthy.