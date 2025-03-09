Colts Add Key Defensive Help in Mock Draft
The 2025 NFL draft is just seven weeks away, and the Indianapolis Colts continue to analyze prospects to join their roster. Indy has holes throughout the team, making the draft ultra-important for a squad aiming to return to the postseason.
On the defensive side of the ball, the secondary needs improvements. In 2024, the Colts allowed a 69.36% completion rate to opposing quarterbacks (30th in NFL) and along with 229.4 passing yards per game (26th in NFL).
The Colts could sign a veteran free agent to improve the cornerback room, or, they can draft an established rookie in the first round. In a new mock draft from Pro Football Focus analyst Trevor Sikkema, the Colts took Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron with the 14th overall pick.
"Barron running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash was just about his last box to check as an outside cornerback after a stellar year of transitioning to the role," wrote Sikkema. "He has now shown that he can be an impact player at safety, in the nickel and on the outside. As an off-zone defender, he would be perfect for new Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo."
Barron spent five years as a Longhorn before declaring for the draft. In his final season, he snagged five interceptions while recording 11 passes defended and 67 total tackles. Barron would be a value pick at 14th overall, with versatility across the secondary.
At 5-foot-11, Barron is a bit small at corner. The Colts could use any help at the position, though, and Barron could bring plenty of collegiate experience after playing in the SEC and Big 12 throughout his career.
No Colts player caught more than three interceptions in 2024. Barron would have plenty of opportunities to step up in a young Colts secondary that has dealt with plenty of injury issues over the past couple of years.
The NFL draft is set to kick off on Thursday, April 24th.
