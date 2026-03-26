Colts Lose Jonathan Taylor's Backup, Leaving Another Roster Gap

The Atlanta Falcons are signing former Indianapolis Colts running back Tyler Goodson, meaning Indy has lost another in-house depth piece.

Goodson spent three seasons with the Colts, with his most memorable moment coming in Week 18 against the Houston Texans, when he made a game-sealing drop to solidify Indy's playoff fate.

In 33 games played, Goodson recorded 264 yards and a touchdown on 54 rushing attempts. In the receiving game, Goodson hauled in 27 receptions for 103 yards and another touchdown. His 4.9 yards per carry average during his tenure underscores his efficiency in limited opportunities.

Indianapolis Colts running back Tyler Goodson (31) looks to throw a stiff arm as he rushes the ball Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, during a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colts Need New Third-Down Back

Within head coach Shane Steichen’s system, Goodson carved out a niche as a change-of-pace option. He was primarily utilized as a third-down back and receiving threat, offering quickness and acceleration that complemented Taylor’s power-running style.

Goodson's role within the offense slightly diminished in 2025 after the team brought in Ameer Abdullah, who is still on the open market. The Colts also added DJ Giddens in last year's draft, but Giddens was rarely seen on the field.

Where Goodson arguably made his most consistent contribution was on special teams. Depth running backs often earn their roster spots through versatility, and Goodson was no exception. In 11 games played, Goodson played 130 special teams snaps. He returned two kickoffs for 60 yards last season, but in 2024, he returned nine kickoffs for 237 yards.

As of now, the Colts’ backfield depth behind Taylor is thin. The only other backs on the roster are Giddens, who appeared in nine games last season, and Ulysses Bentley IV, who had one carry in 2025.

20 of Giddens' 26 carries on the season came in the season opener against he Miami Dolphins and the season finale against the Houston Texans. In those two games, he ran for 71 yards, averaging 3.55 yards per carry. The fifth-round pick wasn't much needed behind Jonathan Taylor, who stayed healthy for the entire season.

As we know, the older a running back gets, the more injury prone they are. Those hits truly add up, and although Taylor was largely unaffected last season, there is no guarantee that he'll stay healthy for all 17 games in 2026.

The Colts' best option for a new third-down back is Abdullah, who appeared in 13 games last season. Abdullah took on 14 carries for 60 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and added 16 receptions for 99 yards through the air.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Ameer Abdullah (26) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. | Steven-Imagn Images

On special teams, Abdullah replaced Goodson as the kickoff returner. Abdullah returned 19 kicks for 563 yards, with a long of 81.

Abdullah would be a cheap, veteran minimum option for Indy, who have $26 million in cap space to work with. If the Colts aren't confident in Giddens, adding a player as experienced as Abdullah makes sense.