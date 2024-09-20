2 Key Colts Players 'Questionable' Ahead of Matchup with Bears
The Indianapolis Colts are ready to take on the Chicago Bears this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. After Friday's practice, Indianapolis looks mostly healthy outside of wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie defensive end Laiatu Latu being questionable for Sunday's contest.
Center Ryan Kelly, Pittman, and offensive tackle Braden Smith also didn't play. However, head coach Shane Steichen alluded to a rest day for Kelly, but soreness in Smith's knee. Wide receiver Pittman was also dealing with similar issues to Smith.
IndyStar's Joel A. Erickson posted on X:
"Michael Pittman Jr. is dealing with a back and a calf injury, Colts don't believe he's in danger of missing the Bears game. The same goes for Braden Smith, who was dealing with knee soreness.
Ryan Kelly was a vet rest day.
Sounds like Latu might be a game-time decision."
The Colts are hoping Latu and Pittman can be ready to play against the Bears with so much on the line. After two straight losses to start 2024, the Colts' playoff chances are already slim. We'll see if Latu and Pittman can get everything shored up and ready for Sunday afternoon, with the rest of the roster ready for battle.
