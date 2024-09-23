Colts' Laiatu Latu Comes Up Clutch vs. Bears: Crunching Numbers
The Indianapolis Colts (1-2) hosted the Chicago Bears (1-2) on Sunday in an early game that already felt like a must-win, and they answered the bell by a score of 21-16.
The Colts had looked ugly overall through their first two games and needed to show signs of life somewhere. Against Chicago, they put together a great team effort, succeeding despite some glaring mistakes by quarterback Anthony Richardson.
As is the case with just about any win, there were some individual standouts. The following achievements by the Colts were provided postgame by Colts Communications.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Passing: QB Anthony Richardson | 167 yards
Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor | 110 yards
Receiving: WR Alec Pierce | 44 yards
Tackles: LB Zaire Franklin | 15
Sacks: DT Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT Taven Bryan, DE Laiatu Latu | 1.0
Takeaways: CB Jaylon Jones | 2 interceptions
Kicking: K Matt Gay | 3-of-3 extra points (100.0%)
Punting: P Rigoberto Sanchez | 5 punts, 49.0-yard average
Returns: Dallis Flowers | 1 kickoff return, 30.0-yard avg.; Anthony Gould | 1 punt return, 19.0-yard avg.
OFFENSE
- Colts running backs Jonathan Taylor and Trey Sermon both scored rushing touchdowns, becoming the first Colts running back duo to score rushing touchdowns in the same game since Week 13 of 2021 vs. the Houston Texans (Taylor, Deon Jackson).
Running back Jonathan Taylor ran the ball 23 times for 110 yards (4.8 avg.) and 2 touchdowns. He also caught 1-of-2 targets for 25 yards.
- He passed Marshall Faulk (42) for the fourth-most rushing touchdowns in franchise history.
DEFENSE
- The Colts held the Bears scoreless in the first half. It was the Colts' first opening-half shutout since Week 15 of 2022 vs. the Minnesota Vikings.
- The Colts defense held the Bears to 63 yards rushing, the fewest the Bears have accumulated in a single game since Week 3 of 2021 (46).
Defensive end Laiatu Latu had 1 tackle (1 for loss), 1.0 sack, 1 QB hit, and 1 forced fumble.
- He notched his first-career sack and forced fumble.
- He is the only rookie this season to record a strip-sack in a game.
Linebacker Zaire Franklin had 15 tackles.
- He passed Gary Brackett (23) for the second-most 10-plus tackle games in franchise history.
- Franklin leads the NFL in 15-plus tackle games (four) since 2023.
Linebacker E.J. Speed had 12 tackles.
- He now has a streak of seven consecutive 10-plus tackle games, which is the longest in franchise history and tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history.
Cornerback Jaylon Jones had 5 tackles (1 for loss), 2 interceptions, and 2 pass breakups.
- He recorded the first two interceptions of his first career.
- Jones is the first Colts player to reach two interceptions in the same game since Kenny Moore II in Week 9 of 2023 vs. the Carolina Panthers.
- Jones is currently one of two NFL players in 2024 to reach two interceptions in the same game (Ja’Marcus Ingram).
