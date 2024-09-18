NFL Insider Adds Clarity to Colts’ Laiatu Latu’s Injury Situation
The Indianapolis Colts have suffered major injuries before getting three games into the 2024 regular season. After the Colts placed cornerback JuJu Brents on injured reserve (knee), things went from bad to worse against the Green Bay Packers. After falling 16-10, the Colts had to place three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on IR.
Along with these injuries, rookie defensive end Laiatu Latu had a hip issue that caused Indianapolis to be concerned after the Packers game. However, NFL insider Ian Rapoport has provided details on Latu's progression from the setback, saying 'day-to-day' is the timetable.
Rapoport posted on X:
"Meanwhile: #Colts first-round edge rusher Laiatu Latu, who suffered a hip injury on Sunday, is considered day-to-day. So, some positive injury news, there."
The Colts essentially dodged a bullet not having to place Latu on IR with Brents, Buckner, and fellow pass-rusher Samson Ebukam. Currently, the Indy defense is trying to figure out what is happening with their run defense. Through two games the Colts lead the NFL in rushing yards allowed defensively with 474. To put into perspective how awful Indy's run defense has been, the team has allowed 75 more rushing yards than the next spot behind them (Carolina Panthers - 399).
Latu sits at a tackle and fumble recovery through two contests in 2024. While Latu hasn't made any sacks or massive plays, he's getting integrated into a full-time starter on the outside with Kwity Paye and Tyquan Lewis. However, if the Colts want to win any games and stay competitive, they'll need to figure out their ground defense woes against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
