Colts First-Round Pick 'Polished' Ahead of 2024 Season
The Indianapolis Colts are ready for the new campaign ahead in 2024 after hauling an impressive nine new rookies in this year's NFL Draft. Names like linebacker Jaylon Carlies, offensive tackle Matt Goncalves, guard Tanor Bortolini, and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell are a few notables that have intriguing fits in the future for Indy. However, none are the day-one-ready type of rookie that defensive end and 15th overall selection Laiatu Latu is.
Latu was the first defensive player selected in the 2024 draft up to that point. Initially, some eyebrows were raised at this decision from general manager Chris Ballard given the needs at positions like wide receiver and cornerback. But, after seeing the tape and profile of Latu at UCLA, it became clear that Indianapolis may have finally found the next edge rusher to help lead the defense.
Latu is primed and ready to bring the power and finesse he displayed as a Bruin to the professional field with the Colts under Gus Bradley's defense and Charlie Partridge's tutelage. Recently, ESPN compiled a list of each NFL squad's first-round selection and how they're fairing up to June. For Indianapolis, the reliable word of NFL reporter Stephen Holder provides the breakdown for Latu.
The Colts are optimistic about Latu's chances for success as they've already seen some of the qualities observed in Latu at UCLA translate to the NFL. "One thing we noticed in the draft process was he's pretty polished," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. Latu's array of pass-rush moves has been on display, but the next step is to perfect the countermoves that will also be necessary against the skilled pass-protectors he'll see in the regular season. Look for Latu to play in obvious pass-rush situations, which sets him up for potential high sack numbers.- Stephen Holder | ESPN
Latu is arguably one of the most pro-ready players in the 2024 draft class, and now he joins a tough Indy defensive front that compiled 51 sacks in 2023 (fifth in the NFL). Latu also will play alongside names like DeForst Buckner and Grover Stewart on the interior, as well as Dayo Odeyingbo, Kwity Paye, and Samson Ebukam on the outside. All of these pass-rushers could pose issues for any NFL offensive line, especially if Latu can hit the ground running sooner rather than later.
Latu has 10+ sack potential right away and is with the perfect defensive group to make it happen. Keeping in mind that Indy was the only NFL team in 2023 to have four-plus players with eight-plus sacks (Ebukam - 9.5; Paye - 8.5; Buckner - 8.0; Odeyingbo - 8.0), it makes Latu's situation fantastic for his development. Don't be surprised if Latu is the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year when 2024's regular season is over despite stiff competition from around the league for the honor. We'll see how things continue to play out during the remainder of the 2024 off-season for the UCLA product as the NFL campaign fast approaches.
