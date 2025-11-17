Colts Sign Former Starting DT Amid DeForest Buckner Absence
The Indianapolis Colts have reportedly signed defensive tackle Chris Wormley to the practice squad on Monday, per CBS Sports insider Matt Zenitz.
The news comes a little over a week after the Colts placed star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner on injured reserve due to a neck injury. Buckner traveled to Panama for stem cell therapy to help his recovery process. The earliest Buckner can return is Week 15 against the Seattle Seahawks.
Chris Wormley Stats
Wormley was a third-round draft pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2017 coming out of Michigan. He spent his first three years in Baltimore, his next three years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers and Ravens.
Wormley's best season came in 2021 with the Steelers, when he started 14 games and recorded 7 sacks, 51 total tackles (6 for loss), 10 QB hits, 3 passes defended, and a forced fumble.
In 87 career games (31 starts), Wormley has tallied 11 sacks, 150 total tackles (14 for loss), 23 QB hits, 10 passes defended, and 2 forced fumbles.
Sign Up For the Colts Daily Digest - OnSI’s Indianapolis Colts Newsletter
Although he's only on the practice squad for now, it wouldn't be shocking if the Colts called him up for a few games while Buckner sits on IR.
Wormley tore his ACL toward the end of the 2022 season, and he's struggled to earn playing time ever since the injury. He appeared in two games for the Ravens last season, recording 4 total tackles.
Wormley was a First-Team All-Big Ten defender in 2016 thanks to a 6-sack season. He also blocked two field goals in the same game against UCF.
Where Wormley Fits In
As Buckner recovers from his neck injury, the Colts will rely on their depth pieces to get the job done as they enter the final stretch of the regular season. The Colts face some of the league's best offenses, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle Seahawks, and San Francisco 49ers, over the course of their last seven games.
The Colts will rely on guys like Grover Stewart, Adetomiwa Adebawore, and Neville Gallimore over the next three weeks as Buckner continues to rehab.
Indy recorded three sacks in their first game without Buckner against the Atlanta Falcons last weekend, but none of those sacks came from defensive linemen. The Colts also allowed 141 rushing yards and two touchdowns to the Falcons' running backs.
Wormley comes in as a seasoned veteran who could see action if needed. We'll see if the Colts choose to activate him against the Chiefs on Sunday.