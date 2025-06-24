Colts Lauded for Aggressive Offseason Approach
Projections of what the Indianapolis Colts will be in 2025 are all over the place.
On one hand, they had a much more active offseason than they normally do, landing some much needed talent. However, the team is conducting a quarterback competition between two players in Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones than many on the outside have already written off. Quarterback is considered the most important position in sports, after all.
Despite what the Colts might do with what they've acquired, Josh Edwards of CBSSports.com recognized the Colts as one of the NFL teams that best set themselves up for success this offseason, ranking them eighth in the category in his list of 10 best offseasons.
"Indianapolis finally spent on its secondary in free agency, but did lose a few pieces to the offensive line," said Edwards. "Those two players missed a large portion of last season, which allowed rookies to gain valuable repetitions. Daniel Jones is not going to provide the level of quarterback play that every team is chasing, but it should be improved over last season. Tight end Tyler Warren was added as another outlet in the pass game. "
The offensive line pieces the Colts lost -- center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries -- both departed in free agency to the Minnesota Vikings. However, the Colts did have a contingency plan in place, having drafted Tanor Bortolini and Matt Goncalves last year. There should be an expected dip in play initially as the two young players replace a pair of veterans who signed lucrative new deals, but the Colts love the potential of Bortolini and Goncalves.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Aside from what the Colts lost offensively, the additions of Jones in free agency and tight end Tyler Warren in the draft could pay off significantly. Warren is already all but assured the top tight end slot, while Jones has had a solid offseason and gotten a head start on Richardson in the QB competition.
The Colts were also applauded for what they did with their defense for new coordinator Lou Anarumo, who they hired in January.
"Veteran cornerback Charvarius Ward pushes down other young players into more suitable roles, while safety Camryn Bynum represents an upgrade in a make-or-break year for head coach Shane Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard," Edwards wrote.
The Colts took their cornerback position and totally rebranded it. They had some adequate players already in Jaylon Jones, Samuel Womack III, and JuJu Brents. Plus, Kenny Moore II is one of the best slots in the game. The Colts then added Charvarius Ward and Justin Walley to the mix. Even Corey Ballentine, who's expected to be a special teamer, has started 11 games in his career.
Camryn Bynum is also seen as a perfect glove fit for Anarumo's defense as the free safety, with his high football IQ, ball skills, and versatility.