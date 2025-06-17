Colts QB Preview: Richardson vs. Jones Not Off to Ideal Start
The Indianapolis Colts have a fairly solid roster, with few questions about starters after an aggressive offseason. Despite having a well-rounded lineup, national pundits can't help but hit the brakes every time they project what the Colts will achieve in 2025.
Why? The quarterback position.
After benching him for two games and missing him for four others due to injury in 2024, the Colts elected to retain Anthony Richardson for his third season in 2025, but to bring in competition for the starting role in the form of veteran free agent Daniel Jones.
Neither Richardson nor Jones is held in high regard nationally as a potential starting quarterback, which has left people with very little confidence in how far the Colts will get in 2025.
So, what should expectations be for the Colts quarterbacks this season?
LIKELY STARTER
Daniel Jones OR Anthony Richardson
The Colts are unlikely to declare a winner of their quarterback competition until sometime in the preseason. However, this is not the start the team had hoped for. Richardson had a flare-up of a previous shoulder injury, which kept him out of a week of OTAs and all of mandatory minicamp. Reports say he'll be fine for training camp, but the Colts are likely to ramp up his involvement whenever he's ready rather than dumping a full workload on him.
While Richardson is the incumbent, and his earning the starting position and running with it seems like it would be best for the team, the latest injury is a sobering reminder that you cannot have uncertainty at the quarterback position. This will come down to who the team feels gives them the best chance to win.
Jones isn't a star, and this competition may serve as life support for his prospects of being a starting quarterback in the NFL, but the Colts are at least able to evaluate him since he's been on the field.
Richardson could feasibly still earn the starting role, but for now, Jones has had an impressive offseason. He's moved the offense well, including earning touchdowns in late-game simulations. He's also spread the ball around quickly and accurately. Above all else, he's been consistent, and that's exactly what head coach Shane Steichen is looking for.
ON THE BUBBLE
Riley Leonard
Leonard was a sixth-round pick, but the Colts hope he has a future with them. The good news for him is that there should be little pressure. In this first year, he just needs to control what he can control and watch and learn behind Richardson and Jones.
Leonard has had an up-and-down performance this spring. He had some nice throws and productive drives during OTAs, but his timing in minicamp led to some errors, including a couple of interceptions.
The Colts need Leonard to do his part and stay competent enough for a QB3 role in 2025. It feels unlikely that both Richardson and Jones will be on the roster in 2026, leaving the door open for Leonard to move up to the backup quarterback role if decision-makers deem fit.
As far as a roster spot goes, it depends on the Colts' evaluation of Leonard over the summer, but it should be just as likely that they keep him on the regular-season roster so as not to risk losing him on waivers to get him on the practice squad.
PRACTICE SQUAD POTENTIAL
Jason Bean, Desmond Ridder (?)
Bean had an exciting preseason for the Colts last summer, completing 78.9% of his throws, compiling a passer rating of 107.3, and rushing for 53 yards and two touchdowns. However, Leonard seems to be in control of the QB3 role, especially getting QB2 reps while Richardson has been out. It's unclear what Bean might need to do to be taken seriously in any discussions for a roster spot, but for now, he's a developmental player on their practice squad. For what it's worth, he's already been getting much more valuable reps this offseason than last year.
Ridder was brought in during the Colts' mandatory minicamp for a tryout. Steichen described the situation as the team needing an extra arm on the field with Richardson out. Ridder may not sign with the Colts in the short term, but if they feel the need to sign someone down the line and he stays available, he's a likely candidate.