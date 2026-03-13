Why the Colts Re-Signed TE Drew Ogletree

The Indianapolis Colts made a small but impactful roster move Friday, bringing back one of their in-house tight ends.

The team announced that they have re-signed tight end Drew Ogletree, keeping the former sixth-round pick in Indianapolis as the roster continues to take shape this offseason.

we have re-signed TE Drew Ogletree. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 13, 2026

According to The Athletic’s James Boyd, the agreement is a one-year deal. No financial terms have been publicly reported as of March 13.

While the move may not carry the headline weight of some offseason transactions, it quietly maintains continuity in a position group that plays an important role in the Colts’ offensive structure.

Ogletree has largely built his role in Indianapolis as a physical presence in the run game. At 6-foot-5 and over 260 pounds, his value has often come less as a featured receiving option and more as a blocking tight end who can help set the edge in heavy formations.

That skillset has been particularly useful in an offense that continues to lean on its ground game.

Indianapolis has consistently built its offense around a physical rushing attack, which places a premium on tight ends who can hold up at the point of attack. Players who can seal the edge, climb to the second level, and provide reliable run support become extremely valuable depth pieces.

Indianapolis Colts' Drew Ogletree On Why Tyler Warren is Already So Impactful pic.twitter.com/BdlgBRqDfw — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) September 11, 2025

Bringing Ogletree back ensures the Colts retain one of those role players within the system.

The move also reinforces the depth behind one of the most intriguing young players on the roster, tight end Tyler Warren.

Warren quickly emerged as one of the Colts’ most dynamic offensive weapons, establishing himself as a centerpiece of the passing game while also contributing as a run blocker. His ability to create mismatches has made him one of the league’s most promising young players at the position.

With Warren occupying the top of the depth chart, players like Ogletree become important supporting pieces who allow the offense to maintain flexibility with its packages.

Having a reliable blocking tight end like Ogletree also helps the Colts keep the position fresh, allowing them to cycle bodies in physical run-heavy looks without sacrificing physicality at the line of scrimmage.

That type of depth matters over the course of a long season, especially at a position that absorbs constant contact in both the run and pass game.

That’s not Tyler Warren.



It’s some dude named Drew Ogletree. Learn. The. Name. pic.twitter.com/KWb3R1oDJN — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) July 27, 2025

Ogletree’s return also adds to a growing list of roster moves the Colts have announced this week. Among them, Indianapolis has brought in free agent safeties Jonathan Owens and Juanyeh Thomas to help address a void in the secondary.

For now, the Ogletree signing stands as a familiar offseason decision: retain a player who understands the system and fills a specific role within the offense.

For a roster built around physical football, keeping a dependable blocking tight end behind a rising star like Warren is exactly the kind of quiet depth move teams prioritize early in the offseason.