Colts Likely Missed Chance to Get Trey Hendrickson
The Indianapolis Colts were linked to Cincinnati Bengals All-Pro edge rusher Trey Hendrickson for a possible trade. However, NFL insider Dianna Russini released news that indicates that possibility may be out of the question.
After the Bengals landed deals for prominent pass-catchers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase, it was assumed they couldn't afford to retain Hendrickson and he'd be traded. However, the Bengals are doing everything possible to keep all the talent in the building for 2025 possible.
This means that, unless there's a ridiculously large deal offered from Indy, Hendrickson will stay in Cincy. The Colts have Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis as the top edge rushers with the franchise.
It seems like this position is secured for the Colts, but Ebukam and Lewis aren't the sure thing outside of Paye and Latu. Ebukam missed all of 2024 with an Achilles injury and Lewis is more of the rotational variety.
A trade for Hendrickson would reunite him with Lou Anarumo, his defensive coordinator in Cincinnati from 2021-2024. In all those seasons Hendrickson rattled off an unprecedented four-straight Pro Bowls and a First Team All-Pro nomination for his league-leading 17.5 sacks in 2024.
The Colts need more at the edge position for line coach Charlie Partridge to be fully effective. Minus the aforementioned prominent names, Indy has a limited depth of Durell Nchami and Isaiah Land. This is an indicator that the Colts might dip into free agency or the draft for more help in the room.
Hendrickson might be a pipe dream at this juncture, but Indianapolis still has some talented starters in Latu and Paye. If Ebukam can come back from his tough injury and resume the momentum from his 2023 where he led the team with 9.5 sacks, that's a huge return for the defensive trenches.
Expect the Colts to continue adding some backup talents in free agency, but the big signings are likely over for Chris Ballard.
