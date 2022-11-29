Colts Looking to 2023 in Latest NFL Power Rankings

It's been a season of disappointment for the Indianapolis Colts, including Monday night's frustrating loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Colts have fallen from No. 22 to 27 in ESPN's latest NFL Power Rankings. The theme this week is realistic expectations for the rest of the season.

For the Colts, the Worldwide Leader says "wait 'till next year."

Realistic expectation: Evaluate the roster for next season.



This is the second consecutive year the Colts have fallen short of their own preseason expectations. It might be time to take a step back and reevaluate where this roster is heading into 2023. The Colts have already fired their head coach and are expected to conduct a legitimate coaching search when the season ends. The changes won't stop there, considering their apparent needs and the lack of production the Colts are getting from an offensive line that is the NFL's most expensive. Something the Colts might also have to consider is whether they want to keep Matt Ryan on the roster next season to mentor another QB. The last five games could help determine that. -- Stephen Holder, ESPN

The Colts entered the season with playoff hopes at worst. The 4-7-1 season has seen a coaching change, a starting quarterback benched and then reinstated, and a newcomer to the NFL head-coaching ranks.

The Colts may not have met expectations, but they certainly haven't been boring.

Indianapolis currently has the No. 14 draft position in the 2023 NFL Draft, but their five-remaining games are difficult.

The Colts still have to face the Dallas Cowboys (8-3), Minnesota Vikings (9-2), New York Giants (7-4), and LA Chargers (8-5) before finishing with the Houston Texans (1-9-1).

Not mentioned by Holder in the evaluation period for next season is interim coach Jeff Saturday. Added to the roster evaluation, the Colts could also be looking for a full-time replacement for Frank Reich who was fired earlier this month.

The Colts are just one-win ahead of the 3-9 Chicago Bears who currently have the No. 2 overall position in the draft. With that slate of games coming up for the Colts, a top-five NFL Draft pick looks probable.

Wait 'till next year indeed.