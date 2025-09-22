Colts Lose Offensive Weapon to Concussion Protocol
Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen announced on Monday that wide receiver Alec Pierce will be entering concussion protocol.
Pierce's injury designation comes one day after the Colts walloped the Tennessee Titans by a score of 41-20 on Sunday afternoon. Pierce exited the game early after a hard landing while jumping for a deep ball thrown by quarterback Daniel Jones.
Despite his third-quarter exit, Pierce still finished the day with four catches for 67 yards. He was the Colts' second-leading receiver, finishing six yards behind Michael Pittman Jr.
Pierce is the second player to enter concussion protocol for the Colts this season, as cornerback Charvarius Ward was the first. Ward missed three practices and the Colts' Week 2 matchup against the Denver Broncos as a result of his injury.
Although every concussion is different in severity, Pierce's recovery time is likely similar to Ward's. That would mean that Pierce misses all three practices this week and Sunday's road clash against the Los Angeles Rams.
This marks the third time that Pierce has suffered a concussion in his short career. Pierce missed time at the end of last season due to a hard fall against the Broncos in Week 15, forcing him to sit out the team's Week 16 game against the Titans.
Pierce was a playmaker for the Colts last season, hauling in seven touchdowns while averaging 22.2 yards per catch (which ranked first in the NFL). The Colts will certainly miss their deep threat and jump ball specialist against the Rams if he's stuck in concussion protocol.
Pierce is on the fourth and final year of his rookie deal, and the Colts have yet to sign the 2022 second-round pick to an extension. Some thought the two sides would have had a deal done in the offseason, but Pierce thinks that an agreement will come to fruition by the end of the season.
“My agents might have talked with them a while back, but I feel like on that front, it’s going to be play the season out, kind of see where things go,” Pierce said to reporters this summer (via Joel Erickson | Indy Star).
Watch for second-year receiver AD Mitchell to fill Pierce's shoes this weekend against the Rams. Mitchell had two receptions in the Colts' first two wins against the Miami Dolphins and Broncos, but he had no catches against the Titans.
Mitchell has struggled to establish himself in Steichen's run-heavy offense, but he'll surely get another chance to shine at SoFi Stadium this weekend.
In the Week 16 game against the Titans last year, the Colts only had seven receptions on the day without Pierce playing. Mitchell had one of those catches, and it went for 36 yards. He finished as the second-leading receiver that game.