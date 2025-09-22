Perfect Grade Earned by Colts for Commanding Win
The Indianapolis Colts didn’t just beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday — they made a statement.
Indianapolis crossed the 40-point mark for the first time since Week 11 of 2021, a performance so commanding that CBS Sports handed them a perfect grade. For a team that’s often overlooked in the national conversation, this felt like the moment the rest of the league had to sit up and pay attention.
That perfect grade from John Breech had a lot to do with Jonathan Taylor, and rightfully so. When Taylor is in rhythm, the Colts are a nightmare matchup.
Against Tennessee, he topped 100 rushing yards for the second straight week and found the end zone three times. It’s no coincidence the offense looks unstoppable when No. 28 is rolling.
But it’s not just Taylor. Daniel Jones has elevated his game into uncharted territory.
Breech pointed out Jones’ 72% completion percentage, but the numbers go deeper than that. Jones is the first player in the Super Bowl era to post 3+ passing touchdowns, 3+ rushing touchdowns, and zero turnovers through the first three games of a season.
He’s not just exceeding expectations — he’s obliterating them.
With the ground game humming and Jones carving defenses with efficiency, opponents are running out of answers. Through three weeks, the Colts lead the league in scoring at 34 points per game and rank second behind the Buffalo Bills in yards at 419 per contest.
Even more staggering: they’ve punted just once this entire season. That’s the fewest by any team through its first three games since 1940. Every piece of Shane Steichen’s offense is clicking into place like a jigsaw puzzle.
But the story doesn’t end with the offense. Indianapolis ranks ninth in points allowed and has already forced five turnovers.
Chris Ballard has long preached complimentary football, and right now the Colts are delivering exactly that.
The defense set the tone early on Sunday with Kenny Moore’s pick-six of rookie quarterback Cam Ward. It was one of nine non-offensive touchdowns scored league-wide, but it meant even more in the context of this Colts defense.
Under first-year coordinator Lou Anarumo, this unit looks hungry. They’re hunting the football in a way Indianapolis hasn’t seen since the 2018 group — the one led by Matt Eberflus and a turnover-obsessed rookie Darius Leonard, who tallied over 15 forced fumbles, 10 interceptions, and 3 fumble recoveries in his first five seasons
It all adds up to a team that looks balanced, dangerous, and ahead of schedule.
Three weeks into 2025, they’re forcing analysts and fans alike to re-evaluate. National outlets are giving them straight A’s, the stats are historic, and the product on the field is undeniable.
If this version of Jonathan Taylor keeps rolling, and if Daniel Jones continues to play mistake-free football, there’s no ceiling on how far this team can go.
