Colts Lose Longest Tenured Player to Vikings
The Indianapolis Colts offensive line has reached the end of an era.
On Monday afternoon, free-agent center Ryan Kelly agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Vikings, leaving the Colts after nine years in which he was the team's longest-tenured player.
"Sources: former Colts C Ryan Kelly reached agreement with the Vikings on a two-year, $18 million deal, per [Jeremy Fowler] and me," ESPN's Adam Schefter posted on X.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Kelly -- the Colts' first-round pick in 2016 -- has been one of the franchise's most accomplished offensive linemen throughout his career, earning four Pro Bowls and a Second-Team All-Pro nod, but his age (nearly 32) and injury history (only three complete seasons) are too much to overlook.
The Colts drafted Tanor Bortolini in the fourth round of last year's draft, and so far, he looks the part of Kelly's replacement. The rookie started five games and was active for 12, seeing 351 snaps on offense. Out of 12 qualifying NFL rookie interior offensive lineman, Bortolini graded as the fourth-best, according to Pro Football Focus.
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.