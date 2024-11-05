Colts Rookies Bring Silver Lining After Disastrous Recent Loss
The Indianapolis Colts went home with a losing record after falling short of the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9's edition of Sunday Night Football. Statistically, the loss saw Indy's worst offensive performance of the season.
The Colts' offense produced only 227 yards total and 13 first downs, both of which were season lows. Those numbers aren't pretty, but there are some positives to take from the loss. Rookie offensive linemen Dalton Tucker and Matt Goncalves both stepped up to the plate in Primetime to protect veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.
Among all rookies, Tucker and Goncalves ranked 9th and 10th, respectively, in the lowest pressure percentage allowed by linemen (per The 33rd Team | X).
In 30 pass-blocking snaps, Tucker and Goncalves both allowed two pressures. Considering the high blitz rate of the Vikings' defense, there's at least some positive for the Colts. Despite strong performances all game, the O-Line did crumble on the last drive and allowed Flacco to get sacked three times.
Alongside the two rookies are longtime veterans in Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly, and Braden Smith. According to Pro Football Focus metrics, Nelson has produced another solid season, but Kelly and Smith have not been playing their best football. Tucker (64.4) and Goncalves (66.1) outperformed Kelly (50.1) and Smith (63.3) in overall grade against the Vikings.
Seeing young linemen stepping up on the depth chart is inspiring, but Kelly's regression does not look good on the field. For a player who stressed what the "standard" needs to be for the team after Richardson's tap-out, he has not set the tone for his group.
Finding success in the ground game will be important against the Buffalo Bills. Keeping an eye on who's making key blocks will be interesting for Colts fans who want to find the faulty leaks in the trenches.
