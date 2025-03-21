Colts' Lou Anarumo Raves About Team's New 'Elite' Defender
The big splashes in free agency seem relatively behind most of the NFL. For the Indianapolis Colts, it was all about addressing the secondary. Chris Ballard decided to avoid his typical conservative tendencies and took a full swing on the talented corner and former second-team All-Pro Charvarius Ward.
The 2023 Pro Bowler and league-leader in deflections that year signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Colts and it was worth the bank for Lou Anarumo to get a lockdown defender like Ward. In a recent film breakdown with the team writer J.J. Stankevitz, Anarumo discusses why Ward is an impact cornerback.
Anarumo said when asked about Ward "You got a corner that's been a proven guy throughout his career. Tall, can really run, he's got length, great arm length, excels in press coverage. We want to be tight in coverage as we defend people this year. He has done a great job of that in his career and also taking the ball away."
Anarumo seems to be a coordinator who had a bit of a say in signing Ward. Throughout his career, Ward has showcased lock-down tendencies and speed to keep up with anyone. He's accumulated impressive numbers in 102 games and 89 starts with 435 tackles, 10 picks for 110 return yards and a score.
He's also tacked on 70 pass deflections and made countless plays for the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
Ward is a problem at cornerback and will be tasked by Anarumo with defending and following every team's number-one receiver. Ward is also looking forward to a return to top form after a dip in 2024, calling himself 'hungry' and pushing for All-Pro form during his initial interview with the Indy media.
If Indianapolis can get the Ward from 2023 who dominated the best in the game like the former Seattle Seahawks (now Pittsburgh Steelers) two-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro wideout D.K. Metcalf, then the Colts are getting a star at corner for the first time in recent memory.
This is exactly what the doctor ordered for the Colts' stop troops. After a third-straight year of middling defenses with Gus Bradley, a time for change through the staff with Anarumo, and improvements to the secondary, were overdue.
Ward's pedigree is highly sought after, and while every NFL player is human, Ward is a threat to every team's top pass-catcher. Ward will settle in with Indy well if Anarumo can hit the ground running in his first year directing the defensive.
