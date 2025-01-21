5 Colts Players Who Can Shine Under Lou Anarumo
The Indianapolis Colts have officially found their next defensive coordinator in former Cincinnati Bengals coach Lou Anarumo.
With this new hire, the biggest question out of the gate is: 'Which Colts players will benefit the most?'
Here are the top five that will likely increase production and efficiency while playing underneath the chameleon coordinator.
Grover Stewart | Defensive Tackle
Due to Anarumo's success with former Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader, points right to Grover Stewart to shine. In 2024, Stewart played well, posting Pro Football Focus metrics of 77.0 overall and 80.0 run defense (fourth among all NFL DTs).
Expect Anarumo to get the best out of Stewart, as the defensive coordinator works great with veteran players and run stuffers on the interior of the trenches. Stewart has never been an elite-level pass-rusher but won't need to be in Anarumo's scheme with DeForest Buckner next to him.
If the Colts can add some viable depth or get more from Raekwon Davis, they can give Anarumo solid pieces at defensive tackle to work with. Don't be shocked if the 31-year-old Stewart has a career year in 2025.
Laiatu Latu | Defensive Edge
After the Herculean 2024 campaign from Trey Hendrickson (led the NFL with 17.5 sacks), excitement for what Anarumo can do with Laiatu Latu is rising and with good reason. Despite not having an electric rookie campaign, Latu still had impactful moments while taking on more snaps than Indy initially wanted.
Latu applied 38 pressures and accumulated 4.0 sacks, 12 QB hits, and three forced fumbles. Latu has the skills to thrive in the infancy of his pro career with Anarumo, and the veteran coordinator may have been more attracted to the Colts by players like the former UCLA Bruin.
Latu will look for a big jump in his sophomore season; luckily, he's getting a coordinator who fully understands how to develop pass-rushers like Hendrickson. This will be transferred to developing Latu in 2025.
Jaylon Carlies | Linebacker
Many might see this hiring and immediately think Zaire Franklin will be the linebacker to benefit the most from Anarumo's scheme, and while that's true, the Swiss Army knife Jaylon Carlies can even more.
Carlies suffered fibula and shoulder injuries that limited his rookie campaign to 10 games (six starts), but the former Missouri Tigers safety still made waves with 36 tackles (two for loss), as well as a fantastic coverage grade from PFF of 83.1 (fourth among NFL linebackers).
While Franklin is the veteran defensive captain, Carlies has the higher skillset and ceiling being a former safety and coverage defender. Carlies needs to avoid injuries and there's no reason to disbelieve he can't erupt in year two under Anarumo, possibly seeing more starts if E.J. Speed isn't retained.
Kenny Moore II | Cornerback
Cornerback Kenny Moore II thrived under former Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (2018-2021), mainly due to the adjustments and maximizing the scheme to fit his talents. While Moore's 2024 season was solid under Gus Bradley, he'll have more freedom and fit with Anarumo.
Moore can essentially do it all and showed that this season with 78 tackles (four for loss), 0.5 sacks, seven passes defended, and three interceptions in 15 games. He also had a 38-yard fumble recovery for a defensive touchdown.
While Moore is talented enough to shine under Anarumo, it might not matter if JuJu Brents can't get healthy and depth isn't added behind Jaylon Jones. We'll see what Chris Ballard does in free agency and the draft, but don't be shocked if Anarumo has a say in who comes to the defense.
Nick Cross | Safety
Similar to referencing Reader and Stewart in the first entry, seeing how well Jessie Bates III played with Anarumo, it's not hard to imagine Nick Cross continuing to ascend after a breakout 2024 season.
Cross elevated from his previous duo of years with 146 tackles (six for loss), five passes defended, three interceptions, and a sack in 2024. Cross seems to be scratching the surface of what he can do, and Anarumo can cultivate that potential in year four.
While the jury is out on whether or not Indy will re-sign Julian Blackmon after a down year, there's no secret on their belief in Cross. Indianapolis has to add another safety (or keep Blackmon) next to Cross, but Anarumo might influence who that is.
Bottom Line
Anarumo's adjustments, timing, and scheme are great fits for these five Colts and others. Following a season where Indianapolis was in the bottom half of the NFL in most defensive metrics, Anarumo is a breath of fresh air after three seasons of underwhelming Bradley leadership for the stop troops.
Nobody can definitely tell how Anarumo will perform in year one with Indianapolis, but the approach will be crisper and give multiple Colts players more opportunities to utilize their strengths, forcing offenses to switch things up rather than attack a static scheme.
We'll see what changes on the roster happen for the defensive side now that Anarumo is in the pocket in the upcoming months leading to the NFL draft.
