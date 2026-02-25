Door Still Open for Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. to Make 2026 Return

The 2026 NFL combine marked the first time the media had heard from Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard in over a month, and the 10th-year man was bombarded with questions regarding the future outlook of his roster.

Rumors have been circulating about what the Colts could do this offseason, with one name frequenting the minds of many: Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman, a cornerstone of the Colts' offense for half a decade, finds himself at a fascinating career crossroads. With a massive $29 million cap hit scheduled for 2026—the final year of the extension he signed back in 2024—the "cap casualty" whispers have grown into a roar.

"I think the world of Pitt and who he is as a player," Ballard said on Tuesday. "Any suggestion he's not going to be here [next season] is a pure hypothetical in my mind."

Chris Ballard Says Pittman Leaving is a 'Pure Hypothetical'

The reality of the situation is purely transactional. Pittman’s 2026 salary is largely non-guaranteed, meaning the Colts could theoretically release him and save roughly $24 million in cap space while carrying only a $5 million dead cap hit. This financial flexibility is tempting for a front office that is currently trying to juggle the contract extensions of Alec Pierce and Daniel Jones.

As of today, the Colts only have about $35 million in cap space to work with. Jones alone is predicted to bring in that amount of money, if not more.

Critics point to Pittman’s 2025 stats—a five-year low of 784 receiving yards—as evidence that his WR1 days might be behind him. However, that number deserves some context. He had to catch passes from three separate quarterbacks, and it's not the first time Pittman has dealt with three quarterbacks in one year.

Additionally, Pittman set a career-high with seven touchdowns in 2025, all of which came on throws from Daniel Jones. The six-year veteran showed a strong connection with Jones in the red zone, so if the Colts bring Jones back, it would make sense to keep the same weapons.

Michael Pittman Jr. Understands His Situation

“I've been here for six years, it's been a good six. I'm hoping it's not, but if this is my last, then I've really had a great time playing here," Pittman said after Week 18.

"Every player is self-aware. I know I didn't cut it. And I look back at the first half, I'm like, man, it was going so good. And then something pivoted, it changed, and then it went downhill.

"So obviously when you have a year like this, I mean, you know that change can come.”

Pittman knows that his production in 2025 didn't match his price tag. He also understands the business side of the NFL.

That being said, he still wants to be back for another season. Considering how important he is to the locker room, it's hard to imagine the Colts don't try everything possible to simultaneously reduce his cap hit and keep him for the near future.