Colts Make Shocking Move Ahead of Draft
The Indianapolis Colts executed a shocking roster move by releasing kicker and former Pro Bowler Matt Gay.
Gay was on a four-year, $22.5 million deal through the 2026 season, set to be a free agent in 2027. However, this is now over, and backup and recent signee, Spencer Shrader, will be the starter at kicker.
Gay's career with Indianapolis was marred by a tendency to whiff on longer kicks, as he was 11/22 from 50+ yards through his two seasons in the Circle City. Gay's 2024 was especially bad for his deeper attempts, connecting on only 3/9 from 50+.
The crazy part of that statistic is that he only missed six kicks on the season, hitting 31/37 overall with perfection on extra points at 33/33, with every miss coming from long. Shrader played on three teams during the 2024 season, including Indianapolis, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the New York Jets, with just two field goals and nine extra points.
Shrader may not have the most experience, but the Colts continuously signed, then released, the kicker last season, showing at least some interest in his services. It initially seemed like the Colts wanted a backup for practice purposes, but now it's crystal clear why they kept returning Shrader.
This is one of the most shocking moves that Indianapolis has made this offseason ahead of a critical NFL draft, which starts in two weeks' time. We'll see what else Chris Ballard might enact after a wild roster transaction.
