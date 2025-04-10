Colts Make Surprise Splash, Projected to Build Perfect 7-Round Haul
We're two weeks out from the 2025 NFL Draft, and at this point, we've seen the same names cycled throughout the months aimed at the Indianapolis Colts.
However, we know to expect the unexpected when it comes to the draft, and that is the case in the latest mock draft from Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports.
Trapasso completed the arduous task of a seven-round mock draft, but he managed to nail the selection process for the Colts. After the frequently-mocked Penn State tight end Tyler Warren went right ahead of the Colts with the 13th pick, Trapasso gave the Colts a surprising but welcomed name of versatile Georgia defender Jalon Walker at 14.
14. Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
"The Colts are happy to add an explosive hybrid front seven player to their defense," Trapasso wrote. "They need a talent like Walker up front."
New Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is known across the league for being versatile and throwing different looks at offenses, and Walker is the perfect tool for that. Whether you consider him an off-ball linebacker who splits time as an edge rusher or the other way around, there's so much you can do with Walker because of his athleticism.
45. Mason Taylor, TE, LSU
If the Colts are going to miss on a tight end in the first round, then getting Taylor in the second round without having to trade for him is even better value. Taylor is a young player who was underutilized at LSU, but his age, size, athleticism, and play strength say he's a three-down tight end whose best football is still ahead of him.
80. Miles Frazier, OG, LSU
The Colts double-dip from the LSU Tigers well, getting another potential starter at right guard in Frazier. Another versatile player, Frazier has 50 career starts between left tackle, left guard, right guard, and right tackle. He spent the last two years primarily at right guard, which is where he would be tasked with replacing Will Fries for the Colts.
117. Jared Wilson, OC, Georgia
The Colts should have a good competition brewing at center between Tanor Bortolini and Danny Pinter, but they throw another bull in the ring with another Georgia Bulldog in Wilson. Wilson may be more of a projected backup early in his career because, while he's highly athletic and could thrive in an open or zone-based offense, he's going to have to develop more anchor to adjust to the NFL power game. This feels like direct competition for Pinter, but much needed interior depth nonetheless.
154. Quinn Ewers, QB, Texas (via mock trade with Giants)
There's legitimate smoke here between the Colts and Ewers. They had a formal interview with him at the Combine and they hosted him for an official 30-visit this week. The Colts do need a third quarterback to replace Sam Ehlinger, but I think they're also hoping to find someone they can develop to keep around if things don't work out with Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.
189. Brashard Smith, RB, SMU
The Colts need more at running back behind Jonathan Taylor than they had last year. Adding Khalil Herbert in free agency was a good start, but they also need a player whose strength is as a pass-catcher or pass protector. Smith doesn't cut it much in pass pro but he's a former wide receiver at Miami who transferred to SMU and became a running back, so he offers that mismatch versatility as a speedy pass catcher.
219. Da'Quan Felton, WR, Virginia Tech (via mock trade with Giants)
Colts GM Chris Ballard has been willing to bend on certain size and athletic thresholds over the last couple of years, but he no doubt still has love for those big, fast wide receivers. Felton (6'5", 213) can stretch the field vertically and win deep balls. This is another late-round shot at a Mike Strachan type for Ballard.
232. Ethan Downs, EDGE, Oklahoma
Downs doesn't necessarily check the size and length boxes, and his athleticism won't blow you away either, but he's a gamer. His tape is hard to ignore as he's relentless toward the ball. He's not a very productive pass rusher (12.5 sacks in four years), but he does have 33 tackles for loss. The Colts need to prepare for some potential changes at the position, as Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis all enter the final year of their contracts.